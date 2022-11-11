Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals matchups, how to watch and prediction

Wagner, the six-time All-Pro linebacker, showed that he also could be effective on special teams when he blocked a field-goal attempt against the Buccaneers last Sunday. Rams kicker Matt Gay has made 11 of 12 field-goal attempts. Matt Prater has made all eight of his field-goal attempts for the Cardinals.

Gary Klein’s prediction: The Rams have dominated the Cardinals under Sean McVay. Despite the possible absence of Stafford, the Rams defense will carry the day against a Cardinals team with a slowed or sidelined Murray.

Advertisement

RAMS 20, CARDINALS 16