Buccaneers settle for field goal on game’s opening drive

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette carries the ball against the Rams in the first quarter. (Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)

🏈 Buccaneers 3, Rams 0 — 7:16 left in first quarter

The Buccaneers drove to the three yard line, but the Rams stopped running back Leonard Fournette on third down, forcing the Buccaneers to settle for Ryan Succop’s 20-yard field goal.

Tom Brady completed passes of 19 yards to Mike Evans and 13 yards to Julio Jones during the 12-play, 54-yard drive that consumed 6 minutes 35 seconds.

Brady has completed five of six passes for 51 yards.