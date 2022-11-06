Buccaneers settle for field goal on game’s opening drive
🏈 Buccaneers 3, Rams 0 — 7:16 left in first quarter
The Buccaneers drove to the three yard line, but the Rams stopped running back Leonard Fournette on third down, forcing the Buccaneers to settle for Ryan Succop’s 20-yard field goal.
Tom Brady completed passes of 19 yards to Mike Evans and 13 yards to Julio Jones during the 12-play, 54-yard drive that consumed 6 minutes 35 seconds.
Brady has completed five of six passes for 51 yards.
Last two Super Bowl champions clash in dire matchup
TAMPA, Fla. — Nick Scott briefly made history.
During last season’s NFC divisional-round playoff victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Rams safety intercepted a pass by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.
A week later, Brady announced his retirement — making Scott the last player to intercept a pass by a quarterback many consider the greatest in NFL history.
Scott’s distinction was short-lived.
“It didn’t last long,” he said.
Cam Akers practices for the first time in weeks as Rams mull running back situation
A boisterous scene in the Rams locker room unfolded Thursday after running back Cam Akers practiced for the first time in more than two weeks.
As reporters gathered to interview Akers at his locker, teammates playfully yelled their support of the third-year pro.
“I’m in-house,” said Akers. “I’m back with the team, so I’m happy.”
Akers, a second-round draft pick in 2020, had been estranged since the Rams’ Oct. 9 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys.
Rams vs. Buccaneers matchups, how to watch and prediction
Breaking down how the Rams (3-4) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) match up heading into their game at 1:25 p.m. PST on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The game will be shown on CBS (Ch. 2) and streamed on Paramount+ and NFL+.
When Rams have the ball
For the first time since an Oct. 9 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys, running back Cam Akers might play for the Rams. The third-year pro returned to the team after an exile that lasted more than two weeks. But as of Friday, coach Sean McVay would not say whether Akers would play for an offense that ranks second to last in the NFL in rushing.
Last season, quarterback Matthew Stafford engineered a last-minute, winning drive against the Buccaneers in an NFC divisional-round playoff game in Tampa, Fla. Stafford has passed for seven touchdowns, with eight interceptions, this season.
Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury late in Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers after McVay’s ill-advised called for a pass play with the Rams trailing by 17 points. Kupp, however, appears to have recovered and will play against the Buccaneers.
Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
The Rams failed to take advantage of their bye week. Both Los Angeles teams will be a long way from home this week, as the Rams face the Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., and the Chargers face the Falcons in Atlanta. LA’s AFC team is favored, while LA’s NFC team is not, but both games have tight spreads hovering around a field goal, so it will come down to execution and attention to detail.
Just what those two fan bases wanted to hear. Let’s look at the Week 10 games and see what the matchups look like.
Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3, 42.5)
Remember the fanfare that this matchup got in Week 4 last season? Instead of being a battle of Super Bowl contenders, it is now a battle of really disappointing teams. The Rams have fallen from grace and hit every tree branch on the way down, but they aren’t alone. The Buccaneers look like a shell of what they were in the two previous seasons with Tom Brady at the helm.