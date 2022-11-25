Rams-Kansas City Chiefs matchups, how to watch and prediction

Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell beats Saints defensive backs Tyrann Mathieu and Chris Harris Jr. on a 62-yard touchdown catch Sunday. (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)

With quarterback Matthew Stafford in the concussion protocol, Bryce Perkins will start for the first time. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound Perkins presents a dual threat. In last week’s 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints, he led two field-goal drives. He has completed six of 11 passes for 61 yards, and has rushed for 43 yards.

Perkins will not have the luxury of a full receiver corps. Star Cooper Kupp is on injured reserve because of an ankle injury. Tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) and receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) are questionable but expected to play. Second-year pro Tutu Atwell scored his first NFL touchdown last week on a 62-yard pass play.

In the wake of the Rams releasing Darrell Henderson, Cam Akers and rookie Kyren Williams are the top running backs. Perkins and the backs will be operating behind an injury-ravaged offensive line. With left tackle Ty Nsekhe questionable because of an ankle injury, rookie A.J. Arcuri could become the fourth player to start at the position this season.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has a team-best nine sacks, outside linebacker Carlos Dunlap four and end Frank Clark three. Linebacker Nick Bolton is the top tackler and has intercepted a pass.