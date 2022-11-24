NFL Week 12 picks: Eagles beat Packers; Cowboys take down Giants; Chargers win

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews warms up before a game against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 23 in Baltimore. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Advertisement

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Ravens by 4. O/U: 43 1/2.

The Ravens are banged up, but they keep finding ways to win. The Jaguars had an off week so maybe they can find a way to reboot after six losses in seven games. Not this week.

Prediction: Ravens 27, Jaguars 21