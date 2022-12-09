How Baker Mayfield quickly made his mark: Takeaways from Rams’ win over Raiders

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during the second half against the Raiders on Thursday in Inglewood. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Ya think?

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, claimed off waivers on Tuesday, had 48 hours to learn his new teammates’ names, let alone the Rams’ playbook.

Calling on his background in similar schemes — and no doubt falling back on his playmaking ability — Mayfield overcame sacks, penalties and his own mistakes and directed two fourth-quarter scoring drives, including a 98-yard game-winner without the benefit of timeouts.

The final drive harked to last season, when Matthew Stafford engineered game-winning drives in the playoffs and Super Bowl.

But Stafford spent months in the offense, Mayfield two days.