Rams claim quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers

The Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers from the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft, was waived Monday after failing to revive a career that began with the Cleveland Browns.

The Rams, by virtue of their 3-9 record, were third in the waiver priority.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve and is expected to be out for the rest of the season. Backup John Wolford is nursing a neck injury, probably leaving Bryce Perkins to start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

Mayfield, 27, has passed for six touchdowns, with six interceptions, this season.