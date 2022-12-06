Advertisement
Share
Rams

Rams claim quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 20 in Baltimore.
(Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
Share

The Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers from the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft, was waived Monday after failing to revive a career that began with the Cleveland Browns.

The Rams, by virtue of their 3-9 record, were third in the waiver priority.

Advertisement

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve and is expected to be out for the rest of the season. Backup John Wolford is nursing a neck injury, probably leaving Bryce Perkins to start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles

Rams

Elliott: Once-exiled Cam Akers provides some Rams relief amid Super Bowl hangover

The bill has come due on the Rams’ Super Bowl win, and it has made for an ugly and challenging season. At least Cam Akers provided a bit a relief Sunday.

Mayfield, 27, has passed for six touchdowns, with six interceptions, this season.

Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

Advertisement