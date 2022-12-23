Rams vs. Denver Broncos matchups, how to watch and prediction

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to pass Monday night during a 24-12 loss at Green Bay. He will make his second start for the Rams against Denver. (Matt Ludtke / Associated Press)

Quarterback Baker Mayfield returns to SoFi Stadium, where in his Dec. 8 Rams debut he came off the bench and engineered a last-minute victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Monday night, Mayfield completed 12 of 21 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, with an interception, in a 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek suffered a season-ending calf injury, so he joins star Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson among those who will not play again until next season. Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell will start for a receiving unit that also features tight end Tyler Higbee, who caught his first touchdown pass of the season against the Packers.

Running back Cam Akers appears to be finding his stride. The third-year pro accounted for 100 total yards against the Packers and will continue to get the bulk of the carries. Rookie Kyren Williams also will get opportunities.

Former Rams assistant Ejiro Evero coordinates a Broncos defense that features Pro Bowl cornerback Pat Surtain II and safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson. End Dre’Mont Jones has 6½ sacks and tackle DeShawn Williams 5½. Linebackers Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell are the leading tacklers.