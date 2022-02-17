Rams lose three assistant coaches who take new positions with Denver Broncos

On the day former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell was set to be announced as the new coach of the Minnesota Vikings, three other members of the Rams staff are on the move.

On Thursday, the Denver Broncos announced that Ejiro Evero had been hired as defensive coordinator, Dwayne Stukes as special team coordinator and Marcus Dixon as defensive line coach.

Evero, 41, had been on Rams coach Sean McVay’s staff since 2017. He coached safeties for four seasons and took over the entire secondary in 2021. Evero replaces Ed Donatell, who joined O’Connell’s Vikings staff.

Stukes, 45, joined the Rams’ staff before last season as a special teams assistant under coordinator Joe DeCamillis.

Advertisement

Dixon, 37, was a defensive line assistant under coach Eric Henderson.