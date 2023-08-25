Five things to watch for in Rams vs. Broncos preseason game

What do the Rams have in Stetson Bennett?

That will be a key assessment Saturday when the team finishes its preseason schedule at Denver, with the rookie quarterback getting another chance to prove he can make the right decisions on the field.

Bennett, a fourth-round pick from Georgia, had some errant throws in his preseason debut against the Chargers that just eluded defenders, then floated a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders that was intercepted and run back for a 50-yard touchdown.

Advertisement

He also showed resilience, rebounding from the pick-six and capping a 75-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown run.

“Some good, some bad, and some in between and a lot of things to coach off of,” Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said.

The performance of Bennett will be a central topic in the preseason finale. Five other things to watch for the Rams: