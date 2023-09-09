Rams-Seahawks matchups: Who will fill the void left by Cooper Kupp?

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson, right, catches a pass in front of Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 13, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp will not play because of a hamstring injury that has lingered since he suffered it during training camp. The Rams’ offense without the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year is nowhere near as potent. So quarterback Matthew Stafford will begin his 15th NFL season without his top target.

Receivers Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, rookie Puka Nacua and Ben Skowronek will try to fill the void, but look for coach Sean McVay to make veteran tight end Tyler Higbee the go-to receiver for Stafford.

Without Kupp, and the need to keep Stafford upright, McVay also could go run heavy and have Stafford repeatedly put the football in the hands of running back Cam Akers. The fourth-year pro aims to pick up where he left off last season, when he rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the last three games.

The line will include left tackle Alaric Jackson, rookie left guard Steve Avila, center Coleman Shelton, right guard Joe Noteboom and right tackle Rob Havenstein.

The Seahawks defense is anchored by veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner, who is back in Seattle after a one-year stint with the Rams. Seahawks standout safety Jamal Adams will not play because of a knee injury.