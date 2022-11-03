Cam Akers to practice for the first time in weeks as Rams mull running back situation

Rams running back Cam Akers took part in a midday walk-through and will practice with the team Thursday afternoon for the first time in two weeks, offensive coordinator Liam Coen said.

The Rams play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

“Glad to have him back,” Coen said. “Hopefully we can get him going. If that’s this week and we can get him turned over both physically and mentally to play on Sunday, great. If not, then we’ll continue to kind of see how that situation develops and see where it can go moving forward.”

Akers, a second-round draft pick in 2020, had been estranged from the team since missing practice for what was listed as “personal” reasons the Tuesday after the Rams’ Oct. 9 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Rams attempted to trade Akers before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline but found no takers.

Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday he met with Akers and spoke with his agent about options for the third-year running back. McVay said he was “encouraged” but the conversations but did not rule out the possibility that Akers could be released.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris characterized the issue as a “disagreement” that can be worked through by McVay and Akers.

“We had a disagreement. Cam and our system, right?” Morris said. “He stepped away from the building a little bit and now you gotta invite him back into the fold.

“Sometimes you’ve got to get away from tough situations and go through adversities to have that ability to come back and shine. Those two will mend out their differences....

“We drafted Cam for a reason — we believe in him. He can run the football, he can make people miss and he’s got to get back to doing that. And he’s got to prove it again to his teammates and he’s got to prove it again to his coaches.… And my opinion in my dealings with Cam, I think he’s got all of the best intentions for the football team and himself that a human can have.

“So like let’s give another chance especially when he’s one of yours.”

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said he was happy to see Akers back in the fold.

“It was good to see him,” Donald said. “He looked like he’s in good spirits.... He had a smile on his face, that’s good. So I’m ready to see him back working.”

In the five games he played this season, Akers was the team’s leading rusher with 151 yards and a touchdown in 51 carries. In the loss to the Cowboys, he rushed for 33 yards in 13 carries.