Rams place Cooper Kupp on injured reserve because of hamstring injury

The Rams on Saturday placed star receiver Cooper Kupp on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury, a major blow for a team set to open its season on Sept. 10 at Seattle.

Coach Sean McVay announced this week that Kupp would not be available to play against the Seahawks, but the injured reserve designation requires the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year to sit out at least four games.

In addition to the opener against the Seahawks, Kupp will be sidelined against the San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts.

Advertisement

Kupp would be able to return for the Oct. 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium.

It is the latest setback for Kupp, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury last season that required surgery. On Aug. 1, he suffered a hamstring injury during training camp.

Kupp has not practiced since last week because of what McVay had described as a muscle strain. He traveled to Minnesota last weekend for an evaluation by soft-tissue specialists.

Kupp, 30, has come back from several injuries during his career.

In 2018, he missed the Rams’ run to Super Bowl VIII because of a season ending knee injury. In 2020, he suffered another knee injury that forced him to sit out an NFC divisional-round defeat to the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisement

Kupp sat out the final eight games of the Rams’ 5-12 season in 2022 because of the ankle injury. He did not participate in the Rams’ offseason workout program — which is voluntary — so he could be with family as they expected a third child.

Tight end Hunter Long (thigh) also was placed on injured reserve.