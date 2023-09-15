Rams-49ers matchups: Line play key against physical San Francisco

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy kept his poise against safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Matt Freed / Associated Press)

Brock Purdy appears fully recovered from the elbow injury he suffered in the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles last season. The second-year pro passed for 220 yards and two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Purdy has an array of playmakers. Running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for 152 yards and scored on a 65-yard touchdown run against the Steelers. Deebo Samuel has hurt the Rams in the past as a runner, receiver and even passer. Tight end George Kittle is among the NFL’s best at his position, and receiver Brandon Aiyuk caught eight passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener. The Rams will try to pressure Purdy with a front that includes seven-time All-Pro lineman Aaron Donald and edge rusher Michael Hoecht, who combined for a sack against the Seahawks. Rookie edge rusher Byron Young and rookie tackle Kobie Turner also combined for a sack. The Rams secondary played well against Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan knows how to scheme against the Rams, who have not defeated the 49ers in the regular season since 2018.