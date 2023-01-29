49ers quarterback Brock Purdy knocked out of NFC title game

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC championship game in the first quarter because of an elbow injury and is questionable to return — although he is throwing on the sideline.

Purdy was injured on San Francisco’s first possession when he was hit by Philadelphia safety Haason Reddick while dropping back to pass. The ball shot high and forward as he drew his arm back and was almost intercepted by an Eagles defender before hitting the ground. Officials ruled the play a fumble.

Purdy was replaced by journeyman Josh Johnson, who has made 20 different stops at NFL teams. He also played in the XFL, AFL and the United Football League.

It was the first fumble of the season for Purdy, the final player selected in the 2022 draft. The 49ers are 7-0 with him as the starter.

The Eagles were leading 7-0 early in the second quarter, having scored a touchdown on their opening possession.