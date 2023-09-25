Rams’ 19-16 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals by the numbers

The Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase (1) had a dozen catches against Jordan Fuller (4) and the Rams.

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 19-16 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday:

6

Sacks for the Cincinnati Bengals of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was brought down just once over the first two games. The Rams allowed multiple sacks 13 times last season.

1

Third-down conversions for the Rams in 11 attempts, their first conversion coming on their touchdown with 1:06 remaining.

9

Games in which Stafford has had multiple passes intercepted in 29 games with the Rams. He had two picked off by the Bengals.

12

Receptions for the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase for 141 yards, both totals more than the receiver had accumulated over the first two games of the season.

Summary

RAMS 3 3 3 7 — 16

Cincinnati 0 6 10 3 — 19

First Quarter



RAMS — Field goal Maher 30, 8:22. Drive: 8 plays, 43 yards, 3:04. Key plays: Stafford 12 pass to Higbee, Stafford 12 pass to Nacua, Atwell 22 run.

Second Quarter



Cincinnati — Field goal McPherson 49, 12:55. Drive: 12 plays, 48 yards, 6:27. Key plays: Burrow 6 pass to Chase on 3rd-and-4, Burrow 10 pass to Chase.

RAMS — Field goal Maher 23, 9:49. Drive: 8 plays, 70 yards, 3:06. Key plays: Stafford 11 pass to Nacua, Stafford 15 pass to Higbee, Stafford 37 pass to Atwell.

Cincinnati — Field goal McPherson 53, :00. Drive: 6 plays, 26 yards, 1:13. Key play: Burrow 26 pass to Hudson.

Third Quarter



RAMS — Field goal Maher 42, 10:37. Drive: 8 plays, 82 yards, 19:39. Key plays: Stafford 22 pass to Higbee, Stafford 20 pass to K.Williams.

Cincinnati — Mixon 14 run (McPherson kick), 5:34. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:03. Key plays: Mixon 13 run, Burrow 16 pass to Chase, Burrow 13 pass to Chase on 3rd-and-10, Burrow 13 pass to Higgins.

Cincinnati — Field goal McPherson 48, 3:09. Drive: 6 plays, 48 yards, 1:48. Key plays: Wilson 0 interception return to Cincinnati 22, Burrow 43 pass to Chase.

Fourth Quarter



Cincinnati — Field goal McPherson 54, 7:13. Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards, 1:33.

RAMS— Atwell 1 pass from Stafford (Maher kick), 1:03. Drive: 10 plays, 61 yards, 2:31. Key plays: Stafford 15 pass to Higbee, Stafford 7 run on 4th-and-3, Stafford 37 pass to Nacua.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS



RUSHING: RAMS, K.Williams 10-38, Atwell 1-22, Stafford 1-7, Jefferson 1-4. CINCINNATI, Mixon 19-65, T.Williams 1-4, Burrow 3-(minus 2).

PASSING: RAMS, Stafford 18-33-2-269. CINCINNATI, Burrow 26-49-1-259.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Nacua 5-72, Higbee 5-71, Atwell 4-50, K.Williams 2-27, Jefferson 1-46, Skowronek 1-3. CINCINNATI, Chase 12-141, Boyd 5-39, Hudson 2-30, Higgins 2-21, Wilcox 2-10, D.Sample 1-7, C.Jones 1-6, Mixon 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, K.Williams 1-3. CINCINNATI, C.Jones 4-45.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Rivers 1-16. CINCINNATI, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Jones 7-2-0, Durant 6-0-0, Donald 5-2-1, Young 4-1-.5, Rozeboom 4-1-0, Kendrick 3-3-0, Yeast 3-3-0, Fuller 3-1-0, Hoecht 1-2-0, J.Williams 1-1-0, Lake 1-0-0, Turner 0-1-.5, Murchison 0-1-0. CINCINNATI, D.Hill 7-1-1, Hubbard 5-1-1, Taylor-Britt 5-1-0, Wilson 3-1-0, Scott 3-0-0, Awuzie 2-2-0, Hendrickson 2-0-2, B.Hill 2-0-1, Reader 2-0-1, Hilton 1-1-0, Pratt 1-1-0, Turner 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, Witherspoon 1-0. CINCINNATI, Wilson 2-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: CINCINNATI, McPherson 56.

Officials — Referee John Hussey, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Frank LeBlanc, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Anthony Flemming, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay James Nicholson.

Attendance — 65,158.