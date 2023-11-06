Sean McVay believes Matthew Stafford will be back in action after Rams’ off week

Because of an injured thumb on his throwing hand, Matthew Stafford could only watch as the Rams lost to the Green Bay Packers, 20-3.

With no game this week, the Rams don’t play again until Nov. 19 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Will quarterback Matthew Stafford return from a right thumb injury that kept him out of Sunday’s 20-3 loss at Green Bay?

Coach Sean McVay on Monday gave every indication that Stafford would be ready to lead a team that will come out of the break with a 3-6 record and a three-game losing streak.

Asked if he would stick with Brett Rypien if Stafford remained unavailable, McVay sounded as if there was no question Stafford would be back.

“The good thing is that the inclination and the direction that we’re headed, I don’t think that’s going to be part of the conversation,” McVay said during a video conference with reporters. “So, feel really good about Matthew and how much he’s attacked doing everything in his power to be back and lead the way for this team.

“And so, we’re going to look at a lot of different things over this break … but I’m optimistic that I don’t even think that’s something that we have to worry about.”

With Stafford sidelined, the Rams elevated quarterback Dresser Winn from the practice squad to the roster against the Packers.

McVay said that during the break, the Rams — “not exclusive to the quarterback position” — will figure out “where are possibilities to be able to add, or add competition. That could be one of them, but we haven’t made those decisions quite yet.”

Stafford is only one of the players the Rams anticipate will return from injuries after the off week. Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, linebacker Ernest Jones and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III should be available against the Seahawks. Running back Kyren Williams is eligible to return the following week against the Arizona Cardinals.

McVay said the week off would afford coaches an opportunity to evaluate and give players a chance to rest and reset, especially rookies who — with three preseason games and nine regular-season games — have played the equivalent of a college season.

“Even though I know the record is what it is, there’s still a lot of football left,” McVay said. “I can feel good about looking at the nine games and looking at the film and feeling like there’s tangible solutions.”

Despite a blowout loss against the Dallas Cowboys and the offense’s failure to produce against the Packers, McVay said he was “encouraged” going into the second half of the season.

“I want to see us continue to play more consistently as a team,” McVay said. “That’s the no-s— statement, I guess, if you will.”