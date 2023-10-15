Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Rams roundtable: Better than expected but will that show in win column?

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws under pressure against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 8. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Unable to score in the second half, the Rams lost at home to the Philadelphia Eagles, 23-14. Los Angeles Times Rams beat writer Gary Klein, NFL columnist Sam Farmer and columnist Helene Elliott discuss what happened and upcoming prospects:

Do you feel better or worse about the Rams’ season prospects after their loss to the defending NFC champion Eagles?

Sam Farmer: Better. I didn’t expect much from the Rams this season, yet their strong performances against San Francisco and Philadelphia, the only remaining undefeated teams, show they can punch up. The Rams aren’t an elite team, but they’re an entertaining one, and that’s saying something.

Helene Elliott: Probably a bit better. Yes, they have been competitive against top-tier teams. It appears, at least for now, that they won’t be blown out week after week, and that counts for something. But they’re missing the one outstanding play, the one moment of discipline, the one breakthrough moment in each game. Coach Sean McVay has done a solid job so far. The challenge is to keep everyone battling and working hard if they fall into a losing streak.

