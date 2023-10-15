Advertisement
Live
Rams

Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium.
Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 8. The Rams play host to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Matthew Stafford and the Rams look to bounce back from last week’s loss to the Eagles with a win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. (Fox).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Rams vs. Cardinals matchups: How to watch and prediction

Rams forced to manage Cooper Kupp without hamstringing offense

Trading Van Jefferson is a risky move for the Rams. Here’s why

Rams roundtable: Better than expected but will that show in win column?

By Los Angeles Times staff

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws under pressure against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 8.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Unable to score in the second half, the Rams lost at home to the Philadelphia Eagles, 23-14. Los Angeles Times Rams beat writer Gary Klein, NFL columnist Sam Farmer and columnist Helene Elliott discuss what happened and upcoming prospects:

Do you feel better or worse about the Rams’ season prospects after their loss to the defending NFC champion Eagles?

Sam Farmer: Better. I didn’t expect much from the Rams this season, yet their strong performances against San Francisco and Philadelphia, the only remaining undefeated teams, show they can punch up. The Rams aren’t an elite team, but they’re an entertaining one, and that’s saying something.

Helene Elliott: Probably a bit better. Yes, they have been competitive against top-tier teams. It appears, at least for now, that they won’t be blown out week after week, and that counts for something. But they’re missing the one outstanding play, the one moment of discipline, the one breakthrough moment in each game. Coach Sean McVay has done a solid job so far. The challenge is to keep everyone battling and working hard if they fall into a losing streak.

Read more >>>

Share

Rams vs. Cardinals matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

By Gary Klein

Breaking down how the Rams (2-3) and the Arizona Cardinals (1-4) match up heading into their game Sunday at 1:25 p.m. at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on Fox.

When Rams have the ball

Rams receiver Puka Nacua catches a touchdown pass as Eagles corner James Bradberry tries to defend.
Rams receiver Puka Nacua catches a touchdown pass as Eagles corner James Bradberry tries to defend. Fellow receiver Tutu Atwell scored the Rams other touchdown against Philadelphia.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

The Rams have been productive in the first half but are looking to end a trend of poor second-half performances that continued last Sunday in a 23-14 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now they face a team coached by Jonathan Gannon, the Eagles’ former defensive coordinator.

Read more >>>

Share
Advertisement