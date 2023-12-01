Rams-Browns matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

The Rams need Cooper Kupp back in form if they hope to make a run for a playoff spot. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford said he is not fully recovered from a right-thumb injury he suffered a month ago in Dallas but he looked sharp last Sunday in a 37-14 win over Arizona, passing for four touchdowns with one interception. Running back Kyren Williams will be hard-pressed to repeat his performance against the Cardinals, which earned him NFC player of the week honors. Williams rushed for 143 yards and caught six passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Royce Freeman also of late has been highly productive, rushing for 77 yards against the Cardinals. Coach Sean McVay called for numerous screen passes against the Cardinals and also reintroduced tight end Tyler Higbee to the passing game. Higbee caught two touchdown passes. Although Tutu Atwell has been an effective deep threat the last two games, McVay is still trying to find ways for receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua to recapture the productivity they combined for in Weeks 5 and 6. Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz knows Stafford well. He was the head coach of the Detroit Lions for Stafford’s first five NFL seasons. Ends Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith are standouts for a defense that ranks among the NFL’s best. Cornerback Denzel Ward has been ruled out (shoulder).