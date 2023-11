Steelers coach Mike Tomlin needs quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) to deliver points against the Cardinals. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Steelers by 5½. O/U: 41½.

The Steelers got to 400 yards last week but had only 16 points to show for it. Arizona is good enough to make this interesting for a while, but Pittsburgh should be able to hang on for the win at home.

Prediction: Steelers 21, Cardinals 17