Rams-Cardinals takeaways: Healthy dose of Kyren Williams needed for L.A. playoff run

The Rams’ Kyren Williams celebrates one of his two touchdowns against the Cardinals. (Matt York / Associated Press)

Williams returned from injured reserve and picked up where he left off: With a career-best performance against the Cardinals, 204 yards from scrimmage.

Williams rushed for 143 yards in 16 carries, including a 56-yard run. He also caught six passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

It was his first game since Oct. 15, when he rushed for a career-best 158 yards in a victory over the Cardinals.

In between, the Rams went 1-3.

So Williams’ ability to run effectively and catch the ball in the flat and on screen passes makes a huge difference for coach/play-caller Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense.

So does tough running by Royce Freeman, who rushed for 77 yards in 13 carries.

Consider: The Rams won easily on a day that Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua combined for seven catches for 45 yards.

Kupp, attempting to play through a right ankle sprain, hobbled after aggravating the injury in the first quarter.