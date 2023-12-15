Rams-Commanders matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, shown leading the Rams out of the tunnel at SoFi Stadium, has the offense in stride. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing at an elite level. In the last three games, Stafford has passed for 10 touchdowns, with one interception. Stafford passed for three touchdowns in last Sunday in a 37-31 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Running back Kyren Williams leads the rushing attack. Against the Ravens, coach Sean McVay opened the Rams’ first possession by calling nine consecutive running plays. That probably won’t be the case against a Commanders team that ranks last in the NFL in scoring defense and passing defense. Star receiver Cooper Kupp appears to be back to his old, more healthy self with touchdown catches in each of the last two games. Rookie Puka Nacua has 82 receptions for 1,113 yards, which rank 11th and fifth, respectively, in the NFL. Tutu Atwell was in concussion protocol this week, so that could mean a larger role for veteran Demarcus Robinson, who has touchdown catches in the last two games. Tight end Tyler Higbee will return from a neck injury that forced him to sit out against the Ravens. Commanders coach Rob Rivera is now calling the defense after firing coordinator Jack Del Rio. Tackle Jonathan Allen has 5½ sacks, cornerback Kendall Fuller two interceptions for a unit that also features safety Kamren Curl.