Rams vs. Lions NFC wild-card matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

The Rams need to account for where Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is lining up at all times. (Rick Osentoski / Associated Press)

Quarterback Matt Stafford returns to Ford Field for the first time since the Rams acquired him in a 2021 trade for Jared Goff and draft picks. Stafford, who led the Rams to a Super Bowl title in 2021, made the Pro Bowl this season after passing for 24 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Stafford’s efficiency in the second half of the season fueled the Rams’ run to the playoffs. Stafford did not play last Sunday in the Rams’ 21-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Neither did running back Kyren Williams nor receiver Cooper Kupp, so all should be physically sound. Kupp, record-setting rookie Puka Nacua, Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell, along with tight end Tyler Higbee, are targets for Stafford. Williams has rushed for more than 100 yards in a game six times this season. The Rams’ line has paved the way for Williams and has given up only 34 sacks, tied for fifth fewest in the NFL. Linebacker Alex Anzalone is the Lions’ leading tackler for a defense coordinated by Aaron Glenn. The Lions have been extremely tough against the run but porous against the pass. End Aidan Hutchinson is a disruptive force. He has a team-best 11½ sacks. Safety Kerby Joseph has a team-best four interceptions for a team coming off a 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.