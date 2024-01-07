Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live updates, start time and analysis

Rams-49ers matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Breaking down how the Rams (9-7) and San Francisco 49ers (12-4) match up heading into their game Sunday. The game will be televised by Fox:

When Rams have the ball

Carson Wentz will make his first start at quarterback for the Rams and first start in the NFL since the 2022 season. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Coach Sean McVay wants to make sure key players are rested for the playoffs, so Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp and Pro Bowl running back Kyren Williams will not play. Veteran Carson Wentz will start in place of Stafford. It’s Wentz’s first start since the 2022 season, when he played for the Washington Commanders.

Read more >>>