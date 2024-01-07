Advertisement
Live
Rams

Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live updates, start time and analysis

Share
Rams defensive tackles Kobie Turner and Larrell Murchison celebrate during a win over the Giants.
Rams defensive tackles Kobie Turner (91) and Larrell Murchison (52) celebrate during a win over the New York Giants on Dec. 31.
(Bryan Woolston / Associated Press)

Carson Wentz will get the start at quarterback for the Rams as they close out the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium (1:25 p.m. PST, Fox).

By Gary KleinStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

Rams-49ers matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

By Gary Klein

Breaking down how the Rams (9-7) and San Francisco 49ers (12-4) match up heading into their game Sunday. The game will be televised by Fox:

When Rams have the ball

Rams quarterback Carson Wentz warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints.
Carson Wentz will make his first start at quarterback for the Rams and first start in the NFL since the 2022 season.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Coach Sean McVay wants to make sure key players are rested for the playoffs, so Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp and Pro Bowl running back Kyren Williams will not play. Veteran Carson Wentz will start in place of Stafford. It’s Wentz’s first start since the 2022 season, when he played for the Washington Commanders.

Read more >>>

Share
Advertisement