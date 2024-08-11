Stetson Bennett comes through at right time; takeaways from Rams-Cowboys game

Stetson Bennett looks for an open receiver against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half.

The Rams played the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason opener on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Observations from a game the Rams won, 13-12, in dramatic fashion:

Quarterback Stetson Bennett comes through in the end

Four interceptions, several the direct result of his poor decisions.

Stetson Bennett did not let the mistakes bother him.

On fourth down, with 11 seconds left, he got flushed from the pocket, ran to his left and then twisted his hips to throw a pass across his body, finding tight end Miller Forristall for a six-yard touchdown that tied the score and set up Josh Karty’s game-winning conversion kick.

Bennett did not stop running after delivering the pass. He continued past the Rams sideline before turning and locking eyes with McVay and teammates.

“You’re kind of floating,” Bennett said of the immediate aftermath of his big play. “That was pretty cool.”

Yes, it was only a preseason game.

But it was a triumphant finish for Bennett, playing for the first time since struggling in the final preseason game in 2023.

He completed 24 of 38 passes for 224 yards. If not for a defensive holding penalty earlier in the game, he might have finished with five interceptions.

But when he needed to make the biggest play of the game, he came through.

“I thought I played well — and then just made a bunch of bad decisions, if that’s possible, right?” he said. “But I think at the end, I’m proud that we fought back and were resilient in the end.”

Bennett was at his best when offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur had him rolling out for passes or running for a first down on a bootleg play.

The Rams drafted Bennett, who led Georgia to two national titles, in the fourth round in 2023 to back up and possibly succeed Matthew Stafford. But Bennett was sidelined last season and was away from the team after he was put on the nonfootball injury/illness list before the season opener. He returned for offseason workouts, acknowledged that he had worked through mental-health issues, and rejoined a quarterback room that now features Stafford, new backup Jimmy Garoppolo and Dresser Winn.

Bennett said last week that he was “excited about playing football again” and was looking forward to the opportunity against the Cowboys.

He wasted no time showing it.

Bennett led a 61-yard scoring drive that ended with Joshua Karty’s field goal for a 3-0 lead. Bennett completed four of five passes, including two to rookie receiver Jordan Whittngton for 43 yards.

But on the second play of his second series, Bennett’s pass over the middle was intercepted by safety Marquese Bell.

He bounced back and directed a 76-yard drive that Karty completed with a 39-yard field goal for a 6-3 lead.

Though the interceptions began to mount — “occupational hazards,” coach Sean McVay said of the first two — Bennett got the ball back with 2 minutes 49 seconds left.

New NFL kickoff rules are in place. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

He directed a 13-play, 70-yard drive that he finished with a flourish.

“It’s just about, ‘Hey, how do you stay together? How do you respond in the midst of it,’” McVay said. “And how do you know that, ‘Hey, all I can do is the next right thing. And that’s exactly what he did that drive.’”

Whittington catches on fast

Whittington, a sixth-round draft pick from Texas, showed he can contribute to a receiving corps that includes stars Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, and veterans Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell.

Whittington caught six passes for 74 yards. He was particularly effective on crossing routes and came up big on fourth down.

During the first drive, Whittington caught a 13-yard pass on a crossing pattern. He also caught another pass over middle, broke a tackle and ran for a 30-yard gain to set up a field goal.

“I was just super grateful,” Whittington said of his thoughts before his first game as a pro. “I’ve dreamed of being here so to see my name on the back of an NFL jersey — it was a lot.

“I remember before the game, I was praying and I was like, ‘God, if this life only exists in my dreams, don’t wake me up.’”

Starters and top rookies sit

McVay held out established star players, other starters and projected major contributors. Likewise Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

Among Rams draft picks on the sideline were edge rusher Jared Verse and defensive tackle Braden Fiske, the Rams’ first- and second-round selections. They were joined by running back Blake Corum (third-round pick).

Rookie safety Kamren Kinchens (third round) started and made one tackle. Defensive lineman Tyler Davis (sixth round) made two tackles. Whittington and center Beaux Limmer (sixth round) also started.

Boston Scott makes an impression

Kyren Williams is the starting running back, Corum the probable backup and Ronnie Rivers is a dependable third option.

But the Rams learned last year with Royce Freeman that a veteran on the roster can contribute in the wake of injuries.

Boston Scott has an opportunity to replace Freeman as that veteran.

Scott rushed for 68 yards in 15 carries.

Defensive rotational players get work

With starters such as Kobie Turner and Bobby Brown not playing, veteran Larrell Murchison and second-year pro Desjuan Johnson led a front that mostly neutralized backup quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Trey Lance.

Safety Jason Taylor II had a team-high six tackles. Linebacker Jacob Hummel called defensive signals and made three tackles.

Karty kick-starts special teams

The Rams drafted Karty in the sixth round, confident the former Stanford standout could help them overcome last season’s kicking woes.

Karty did not disappoint.

He kicked a 28-yard field goal in the first quarter to give the Rams a 3-0 lead. His 39-yard field goal in the second quarter put them ahead, 6-3.

And his conversion kick with four seconds left won the game.

“It was very loud after the touchdown,” Karty said. “I haven’t really experienced that … much in my career,” he said of preparing for the kick. “It was the same thing as normal though — just trying to rally the guys in, get them ready for the extra point instead of celebrating the touchdown. Make sure we don’t run out of time on the play clock and then, yeah, you know, same thing as always.”

Playing for the first time under the NFL’s new kickoff rules, Xavier Smith had two returns for 47 yards.

Ethan Evans averaged 46.5 yards for two punts.