Rams takeaways: Defense makes points but not enough for offense in loss to Packers

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Rams, 24-19, on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
What we learned from a loss that dropped the Rams’ record to 1-4:
Safety Jaylen McCollough intercepted a pass and returned it four yards for a touchdown. It was the Rams’ first interception since the season opener. It was also the first touchdown by the defense since 2022.
The play developed after edge rusher Byron Young hit Packers quarterback Jordan Love, putting him in danger of being sacked in the end zone for a safety.
Love desperately heaved a pass toward the Rams sideline, and McCollough grabbed it.
McCollough, an undrafted free agent, turned his first NFL interception into a touchdown.
“I was just in the right spot at the right time,” McCollough said. “It just fell into my hands and kind of triggered my high school running back days.”
McCollough has continued to make the most of his opportunities.
“Always being ready,” he said, “always being prepared when opportunity comes.”
Rams cornerback Tre’Davious White, a former All-Pro who started the first four games, was inactive and not because of injury.
The Rams signed White, who played seven seasons for the Buffalo Bills and was coming off Achilles surgery, with the hope that he could start opposite Darious Williams.
Williams suffered a hamstring injury on the second day of training camp, however, was placed on injured reserve and made his season debut against the Packers.
“A coaching decision,” coach Sean McVay said of the choice to sit White, who has appeared to struggle. “He’s been a pro in every sense of the word.
“Getting Darious back, we felt like we were going to have a larger role for Ahkello [Witherspoon] but there are some special teams considerations that go into it.”
Williams made one tackle and defended a pass but neither he nor safety Quentin Lake could tackle Packers tight end Tucker Kraft on a 66-yard touchdown pass play.
The Rams keep fighting teams to the end but have just one win in five outings. Their youth showed again in another close loss, this one to the Packers.
The secondary also got burned when receiver Jayden Reed hauled in a 53-yard pass despite being surrounded by Lake, Witherspoon and linebacker Christian Rozeboom.
When the Rams drove to the Packers four-yard line in the first quarter, and Matthew Stafford fired a fourth-down pass that fell incomplete, the trend of struggling to score touchdowns from inside the 20-yard line was once again in full effect.
The Rams, however, scored touchdowns the next two times they reached the red zone.
Kyren Williams scored on a one-yard run in the second quarter, and Stafford tossed a one-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson in the fourth.
Williams rushed for a season-best 102 yards in 22 carries. He has scored seven touchdowns and has rushed for at least one in every game.
The Rams came into the fourth quarter trailing by 11 points and had their shot to overcome the Packers on the last drive but were stopped on downs.
Williams, however, lamented the fumble he lost that led to an eventual touchdown for the Packers.
“I’ve got to be better, when I know I’m in traffic, when I know I’m getting wrapped up and I’m still trying to get more yards, to wrap the ball up,” Williams said. “That’s the most important thing, and I didn’t do that.”
Rookie Blake Corum, a third-round draft pick, rotated with Williams for the first time and rushed for 25 yards in five carries. He also had an eight-yard reception.
Defensive tackle Kobie Turner had two sacks, knocked down a pass and forced a fumble. But other than Young’s hit on Love that led to McCollough’s interception, Love enjoyed time to throw.
He completed 15 of 26 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns, both to tight end Tucker Kraft.
