Rams takeaways: Defense makes points but not enough for offense in loss to Packers

Rams safety Jaylen McCollough runs into the end zone after intercepting a pass by the Packers’ Jordan Love. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Safety Jaylen McCollough intercepted a pass and returned it four yards for a touchdown. It was the Rams’ first interception since the season opener. It was also the first touchdown by the defense since 2022.

The play developed after edge rusher Byron Young hit Packers quarterback Jordan Love, putting him in danger of being sacked in the end zone for a safety.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love throws a pass that was intercepted by Jaylen McCollough for a Rams touchdown. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Love desperately heaved a pass toward the Rams sideline, and McCollough grabbed it.

McCollough, an undrafted free agent, turned his first NFL interception into a touchdown.

“I was just in the right spot at the right time,” McCollough said. “It just fell into my hands and kind of triggered my high school running back days.”

McCollough has continued to make the most of his opportunities.

“Always being ready,” he said, “always being prepared when opportunity comes.”