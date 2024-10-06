Rams’ rally falls short again as Packers bring home a win at SoFi

It’s going to be a long week for the Rams.

And the way things continue to play out, it could be a very long season.

The Rams’ 24-19 defeat to the Green Packers on Sunday before 72,842 at SoFi Stadium — many of them Packers fans — dropped their record to 1-4 heading into their off week.

Coach Sean McVay and the still-injury-depleted Rams welcome the bye.

It will be goodbye to already dim playoff hopes, however, if they don’t pull it together during the next two weeks before they return to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 20.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the Rams could not overcome inexcusable penalties, a lost fumble and an interception to lose their second game in a row.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love capitalized on all of the mistakes, turning them into a field goal and two touchdown passes to tight end Tucker Kraft as the visitors improved to 3-2.

Last season, the Rams suffered a loss to the Packers that dropped their record to 3-6 heading into the off week. Quarterback Matthew Stafford returned from a thumb injury and led them to seven wins in eight games to finish 10-7 and make the playoffs.

Advertisement

The Rams could make a similar run if injured players return in time to save the season. Star receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to return for the game against the Raiders.

Rams safety Jaylen McCollough runs into the end zone after intercepting a pass by the Packers’ Jordan Love near the goal line. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Receiver Puka Nacua and offensive linemen Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom, who suffered injuries in the season-opening defeat to the Lions, also are eligible to return from injured reserve, though McVay has given no definitive timeline for when they will be ready.

Advertisement

Offensive lineman Jonah Jackson and safety John Johnson III are eligible to return after the game against the Raiders.

On Sunday, Stafford nearly pulled off another comeback while completing 29 of 45 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown, with an interception. Kyren Williams rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown in 22 carries, but lost a fumble.

The Rams led, 13-10, at halftime on Williams’ touchdown run and Jaylen McCollough’s interception return for a score, the first touchdown by the Rams defense since the 2022 season. Love was attempting to throw the ball away to avoid a sack and a safety, heaving the ball blindly and into McCollough’s arms near the goal line.

Williams’ fumble during the first possession of the second half gave the Packers the opportunity to take the lead. Love tossed a mid-range pass to Kraft, who shed cornerback Darious Williams and safety Quentin Lake en route to a 66-yard touchdown.

On the ensuing possession, Xavier McKinney intercepted a pass by Stafford and returned it 28 yards to set up a Packers’ drive that ended with Love’s seven-yard touchdown pass to Kraft.

The Rams pulled within 24-19 on Stafford’s short touchdown pass to receiver Demarcus Robinson with 3:30 left but Tutu Atwell was stopped short of the goal line in a two-point conversion attempt on a jet sweep.

Advertisement

The Rams got the ball back with just less than three minutes left, but Stafford’s fourth-down pass with 1:02 remaining fell incomplete.