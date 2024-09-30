Reinforcements might be on way for Rams against Packers but not Cooper Kupp

Rams Larrell Murchison (52) and Zach VanValkenburg (51) are followed by coach Sean McVay into the locker room. Murchison might return for Week 5 after spending time on injured reserve.

The Rams and their injury depleted roster finally could get some relief.

Star receiver Cooper Kupp will remain out for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers because of an ankle injury, but cornerback Darious Williams and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison, who have been on injured reserve since the start of the season, are eligible to begin practicing this week and could possibly play against the Packers, coach Sean McVay said Monday.

“I don’t want to put any unnecessary timetables on those guys, but I know they’re making good progress,” McVay said during a video conference with reporters. “That certainly isn’t something I would rule out — the possibility of them going.”

The Rams are coming off a 24-18 defeat to the Chicago Bears, a loss that dropped their record to 1-3.

Receiver Puka Nacua and offensive linemen Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom remain on injured reserve and will be eligible to return for an Oct. 20 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, which comes after an off week.

Offensive lineman Jonah Jackson and safety John Johnson III are eligible to come off injured reserve for an Oct. 24 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Rams re-signed Williams, who played for their Super Bowl-champion team in 2021 before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, to be part of a remade secondary under first-year defensive coordinator Chris Shula. Safety Kam Curl and veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White also were added as free agents.

Cornerback Derion Kendrick suffered a season-ending knee injury on the first day of training camp, however, and Williams suffered a hamstring injury on the second day.

Williams appeared to be making progress on the eve of the season opener but suffered a setback that landed him on injured reserve. A few weeks ago, the Rams re-signed veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to the practice squad, and he played for the first time against the Bears.

While the young defensive line has been a force, a back seven that includes linebackers Troy Reeder and Christian Rozeboom and the secondary has struggled for consistency and been cited for costly penalties.

“We’ve had guys in and out of the lineup, corners have been in and out of the lineup,” McVay said. “I mean there’s been multiple moving parts. It’s maybe not quite as significant as the offensive line and receivers, but it’s pretty close.

“When you start moving guys around and having movable pieces, it’s hard to establish continuity. Guys in key and critical spots of communication that they have never gone through before.

“So that was not part of the plan. And based on how things have unfolded, guys have been thrust into action on both sides of the football way faster than was ever anticipated. But that’s the reality that we’re living in.”

Curl said communication will improve.

“I just feel like it’s growing pains,” Curl said Monday during a video conference, adding, “It’s a bunch of young guys, so we’ve just got to keep growing together, keep trusting each other, building that trust in each other so when it’s time to make those calls we’re all on the same page.”