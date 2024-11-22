Advertisement
Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp makes a one-handed catch against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium.
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp makes a one-handed catch against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 11.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
The Rams’ victory over the New England Patriots last Sunday put them back at .500 and kept alive their playoff chances.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for four touchdowns for the second time in four games. The 16th-year pro and coach Sean McVay, the Rams’ play-caller, must be at the top of their games against an Eagles defense coordinated by Vic Fangio, who flummoxed the Rams in 2018 when he ran the Chicago Bears defense.

“He’s arguably the best of this generation,” Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said, adding, “He’s about as structured as they come in terms of tendencies and percentages. You just can’t pop him on anything. He knows that and we know that.”

Against the Patriots, Rams receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp each amassed more than 100 yards, and running back Kyren Williams showed signs of returning to his early-season form.

Veteran right tackle Rob Havenstein could return from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for two games, further strengthening a line that gave up no sacks against the Patriots.

The Eagles have given up a league-low 17.9 points a game. They rank second against the pass and seventh against the run. Edge rusher Josh Sweat has six sacks. Veteran cornerback Darius Slay Jr. leads a secondary that includes rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts leads an offense that also features star running back Saquon Barkley and receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Hurts has passed for 12 touchdowns and rushed for 11. Barkley averages 113.7 yards rushing per game and also is a threat as a receiver.

The Rams have been riding the play of a young defensive line that features edge rushers Jared Verse and Byron Young and linemen Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske.

How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Eagles

The Rams and Eagles will play at 5:20 p.m. PST at SoFi Stadium. The game will air nationally on NBC and Universo and stream on Peacock. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 710 AM, 93.1 FM or 1330 AM.

Who will win Rams vs. Eagles?

Gary Klein’s pick: The Rams defeated a strong Minnesota Vikings team at SoFi Stadium this season, but this is different. The Eagles are talented, rested and have not lost since Sept. 29. Eagles 27, Rams 24

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Eagles have a lot of ways to beat you on offense — especially with Barkley — and their defense is swarming. The Rams are capable of making this very interesting, but Philadelphia gets the edge. Eagles 28, Rams 26

Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

