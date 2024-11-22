Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

The Rams’ victory over the New England Patriots last Sunday put them back at .500 and kept alive their playoff chances.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford passed for four touchdowns for the second time in four games. The 16th-year pro and coach Sean McVay, the Rams’ play-caller, must be at the top of their games against an Eagles defense coordinated by Vic Fangio, who flummoxed the Rams in 2018 when he ran the Chicago Bears defense.

“He’s arguably the best of this generation,” Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said, adding, “He’s about as structured as they come in terms of tendencies and percentages. You just can’t pop him on anything. He knows that and we know that.”

Against the Patriots, Rams receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp each amassed more than 100 yards, and running back Kyren Williams showed signs of returning to his early-season form.

Veteran right tackle Rob Havenstein could return from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for two games, further strengthening a line that gave up no sacks against the Patriots.

The Eagles have given up a league-low 17.9 points a game. They rank second against the pass and seventh against the run. Edge rusher Josh Sweat has six sacks. Veteran cornerback Darius Slay Jr. leads a secondary that includes rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts leads an offense that also features star running back Saquon Barkley and receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Hurts has passed for 12 touchdowns and rushed for 11. Barkley averages 113.7 yards rushing per game and also is a threat as a receiver.

The Rams have been riding the play of a young defensive line that features edge rushers Jared Verse and Byron Young and linemen Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske.