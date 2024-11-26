News Analysis: Rams’ path to playoffs: Analysis of NFC West race for the division crown

Coach Sean McVay congratulates players as they come off the field after the Rams scored a touchdown against Philadelphia on Sunday. Although they lost to the Eagles to fall to 5-6, the Rams still have a path to the playoffs.

The Rams made the playoffs five times in coach Sean McVay’s first seven seasons, qualifying three times by winning the NFC West and twice when finishing second.

With six games left, including division matchups against the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, the Rams are in postseason contention thanks in part to a division devoid of a dominant team.

The Rams’ 37-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday dropped their record to 5-6. But the division title — and a guaranteed home game for the playoffs — is up for grabs because the Seahawks and Cardinals are 6-5 and the 49ers are 5-6.

“It’s still wide open,” safety Kamren Curl said this week. “We’re all still stacked on each other.”

The Rams play the Saints on Sunday in New Orleans. They finish with a home game against the Buffalo Bills, road games at the 49ers and New York Jets, and home games against the Cardinals and Seahawks.

The Rams are 2-1 in the division. They defeated the 49ers and the Seahawks, but got routed by the Cardinals.

“We play everybody again,” Curl said. “So I feel like in terms of the division race, we’ve still got our fate in our hands. We’ve just got to win games.”

McVay said Tuesday that the Rams would not look ahead, and that they cannot concern themselves with how other division teams fare.

“We can’t sit there and watch other people,” he said, “because if we don’t handle what we’re supposed to handle it all is irrelevant. … I’m looking forward to learning about ourselves down this stretch.”

McVay has pending personnel decisions to make as the Rams prepare for the Saints.

Receiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence. McVay said Tuesday he was gathering information about the incident but had not made a determination about Robinson’s status.

Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, who has been sidelined for three games because of an ankle injury, is “trending” toward returning against the Saints, McVay said. Tight end Tyler Higbee will begin practicing this week, but he is not expected to be ready for Sunday.

Here is a look at the other NFC West teams:

Arizona Cardinals

Record: 6-5

In NFC West: 2-1 (defeated 49ers and Rams, lost to Seahawks)

Remaining games: @Minnesota, Seattle, New England, @Carolina, @Rams, 49ers

The Cardinals routed the Rams 41-10 in Week 2. But the Cardinals, consistent with their history, never established themselves as a runaway threat for the division title.

They were 2-4 before winning four games in a row. Last Sunday, they lost to the Seahawks 16-6.

Quarterback Kyler Murray last led the Cardinals to the playoffs in 2021. Then the Cardinals barely showed up for a wild-card loss to the Rams.

San Francisco 49ers

Record: 5-6

In NFC West: 1-3 (defeated Seahawks, lost to Rams, Cardinals and Seahawks)

Remaining games: @Buffalo, Chicago, Rams, @Miami, Detroit, @Cardinals

With so many highly paid stars, this seems like the last dance for a team desperate to finally win a Super Bowl under coach Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers endured injuries to running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle, receiver Deebo Samuel and defensive end Nick Bosa among others.

Quarterback Brock Purdy did not play in last Sunday’s 38-10 defeat by the Green Bay Packers because of a shoulder injury. He reportedly did some light throwing Monday and could play Sunday against the Bills.

Seattle Seahawks

Record: 6-5

In NFC West: 2-2 (defeated 49ers and Cardinals, lost to Rams and 49ers)

Remaining games: @New York Jets, @Arizona, Green Bay, Minnesota, @Chicago, @Rams

First-year coach Mike Macdonald’s team is atop the division after last Sunday’s victory over the Cardinals, a win that came a week after they defeated the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

The Seahawks are not scoring a lot of points, but with former Rams linebacker Ernest Jones IV leading the way, they gave up only 17 points to the 49ers and six to the Cardinals.

Quarterback Geno Smith, running back Kenneth Walker III and receivers DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be a problem for opponents if they get hot.