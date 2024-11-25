Advertisement
Rams takeaways: Even after loss to Eagles, the NFC West is well within their grasp

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts passes before blitzing Rams safety Quentin Lake can make a tackle.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Rams 37-20 on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.

What we learned from a loss that dropped the Rams’ record to 5-6.

Rams fortunate to be in middling NFC West

Rams receiver Puka Nacua is tackled by Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell after a catch in the first quarter.
Rams receiver Puka Nacua is tackled by Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell after a catch in the first quarter. At least Nacua had a good game for the Rams, with nine catches for 117 yards.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams went into their appearance on “Sunday Night Football” with a chance to put themselves in control of the NFC West.

The Seattle Seahawks had defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 16-6.

The Green Bay Packers had routed the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10.

The Rams could not capitalize on the opportunity. Fortunately for the Rams, none of the NFC West teams are juggernauts. The Seahawks and Cardinals are 6-5. The Rams and 49ers are 5-6.

The Rams play the 49ers in Santa Clara on Dec. 12. Their final two games are at home against the Cardinals and Seahawks.

Kyren Williams is fumbling too much

Rams lineman Kevin Dotson lifts Kyren Williams in the air after the running back scored a touchdown against the Eagles.
Rams lineman Kevin Dotson lifts Kyren Williams in the air after the running back scored a touchdown against the Eagles. Williams also fumbled in the first quarter.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams running back Kyren Williams sapped early momentum when he fumbled inside the 20-yard line, ending the opening drive.

“That’s the ball, that’s the most important thing,” said Williams, who rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown in 16 carries. “You gotta be able to take care of that no matter what the situation is.”

Williams has fumbled three times in the last four games, losing two.

Is coach Sean McVay concerned?

“That’s something that we have to be better at, for sure,” McVay said.

On the opening drive, Williams broke off a 27-yard run to the Eagles’ 17-yard line. On the next play, however, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers forced him to fumble.

“I thought we came out ready to go,” McVay said. “The turnover really hurt us.”

The offensive line regressed

The Eagles' Brandon Graham (55) sacks Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9).
Brandon Graham (55) sacks Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9), who the Eagles sacked five times.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

McVay has lamented how injuries have prevented the Rams offensive line from establishing continuity, but a week after giving up no sacks against the New England Patriots the same group of linemen gave up five against the Eagles. Quarterback Matthew Stafford was hit 11 times.

Left tackle Alaric Jackson, left guard Steve Avila, center Beaux Limmer, right guard Kevin Dotson and right tackle Warren McClendon Jr. could not hold off what mainly was a four-man rush.

McClendon started for the second game in a row in place of veteran Rob Havenstein, who has been sidelined for three games because of an ankle injury.

Third-down efficiency remains an issue

Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates a touchdown against the Eagles.
Rams coach Sean McVay could not have been happy about his offense’s third-down efficiency.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams had eight third-down situations and converted none.

“We didn’t put ourselves in a lot of favorable ones,” Stafford said. “You don’t do that against that defense, it’s going to be difficult.”

The Rams converted all three fourth-down opportunities. Still, third downs have troubled them three games in a row.

They converted only three of 12 in a defeat by the Miami Dolphins and only two of eight in a victory over the New England Patriots.

Tackling in the secondary was lacking

The Eagles' A.J. Brown makes a touchdown catch past Rams safety Quentin Lake.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley ran through and away from Rams players for 255 yards and scored on runs of 70 and 72 yards.

The Rams also struggled mightily with receiver A.J. Brown. The 6-foot-1, 226-pound Brown caught six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown, amassing plenty of yardage after the catch.

In the second quarter, Brown caught a short third-down pass and broke three tackles en route to a 27-yard gain.

“A.J. is I think one of the best receivers in this league that people don’t talk about enough,” McVay said. “He’s strong. He’s physical through the catch.”

Young defensive line was neutralized

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles for yardage against the Rams.
Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles for yardage against the Rams, who rarely got to the Eagles quarterback.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams rookie lineman Braden Fiske sacked Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second quarter, increasing his season total to six.

That was the only time the Rams got to Hurts, who passed for 179 yards and touchdown and rushed for 39 yards in 11 carries.

An Eagles line that featured tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata and guard Landon Dickerson kept Rams edge rushers Jared Verse and Byron Young at bay.

The Rams did not force a fumble or pressure Hurts to throw a pass that was intercepted.

Kicker Joshua Karty is struggling

Rookie kicker Joshua Karty missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt in the third quarter that would have pulled the Rams within 27-17.

It was the second game in a row that Karty missed his only field-goal attempt. Against the New England Patriots, Karty’s 26-yard attempt bounced off the right upright. Late in that game, McVay opted to punt rather than have Karty attempt another field goal, saying after that “there wasn’t a lot of reason to feel great about that operation.”

Karty, a sixth-round draft pick, has made 16 of 21 field-goal attempts and 21 of 23 extra-points.
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

