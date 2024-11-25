Rams takeaways: Even after loss to Eagles, the NFC West is well within their grasp

Rams receiver Puka Nacua is tackled by Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell after a catch in the first quarter. At least Nacua had a good game for the Rams, with nine catches for 117 yards. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams went into their appearance on “Sunday Night Football” with a chance to put themselves in control of the NFC West.

The Seattle Seahawks had defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 16-6.

The Green Bay Packers had routed the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10.

The Rams could not capitalize on the opportunity. Fortunately for the Rams, none of the NFC West teams are juggernauts. The Seahawks and Cardinals are 6-5. The Rams and 49ers are 5-6.

The Rams play the 49ers in Santa Clara on Dec. 12. Their final two games are at home against the Cardinals and Seahawks.