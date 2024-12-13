Rams beat 49ers takeaways: Kyren Williams’ running is always key and defense steps up

“For him to have 58 carries over the last four days is really impressive,” coach Sean McVay said. “We’ll look forward to getting him healthy, rested and recovered.”
Williams said he felt good.
“I feel like that talks to a lot about who we are as an offense, and what Coach McVay believes in and trusts us as a unit to get that done,” Williams said, adding, “To run the ball 29 times, stay consistent while we’re doing it, and calling on it when we needed it, that just talks about the work we’ve been putting in the last three or four weeks.”
Rams have developed ability to close games by rebounding from a 1-4 start and winning seven of nine, the last one completing a sweep of the NFC West-rival 49ers.
Williams, a third-year pro, said he has adopted a regimen to help him weather the season. It includes two massages and three weightlifting sessions each week along with supplemental post-practice exercises for his ankles and feet.
“I can feel the difference between how my body responds week in and week out,” he said.
Williams has rushed for more than 100 yards in a game three times this season. He has rushed for 1,121 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also has two touchdown receptions.
Corner Darious Williams was ready to make a play
Cornerback Darious Williams is in his second stint with the Rams.
After playing for the Rams’ Super Bowl championship team in 2021 he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Rams re-signed him before this season, but he suffered a hamstring injury during training camp that landed him on injured reserve.
Williams returned in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers and Thursday he got his first interception of the season.
The Rams led 9-6 in the fourth quarter when the 49ers drove to their 34-yard line. Quarterback Brock Purdy lofted a pass into the end zone, but Williams made an over-the-shoulder grab for the turnover.
Williams said the Rams had seen the play on film.
“We just didn’t really know when the play would come,” he said. “I was able to be patient. I didn’t think he was going to throw it, but he threw it up there and I was ready to make a play.”
Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon came through
With cornerback Cobie Durant sidelined because of a lung bruise, there was speculation defensive coordinator Chris Shula might turn to recently acquired Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
Instead, veteran Ahkello Witherspoon got the start and made the most of it.
Witherspoon, who played his first four seasons for the 49ers, made five tackles and broke up three passes.
“Ahkello was outstanding,” McVay said. “Really proud of him, and that’s a cool deal to be able to come back here and play the way he did.”
Defensive tackle Kobie Turner led the front
Kobie Turner sacked Purdy twice and the second-year pro moved into the team lead with seven sacks.
“Kobie took advantage of his opportunities and made some big plays that we definitely needed,” edge rusher Jared Verse said. “As a defensive front, I thought we did exactly what we needed to.”
Linebacker Christian Rozeboom sacked Purdy on the final play. Rozeboom had a team-best nine tackles.
Kicker Joshua Karty is back on track
Rookie kicker Joshua Karty has struggled at times but did not miss against the 49ers. Karty, who kicked a game-winning field goal against the 49ers in Week 3, kicked four field goals Thursday night.
Karty has made 21 of 26 field-goal attempts and 29 of 32 extra-point attempts.
“I’ve learned a lot this year and had some ups and downs,” said Karty, a sixth-round draft pick. “There was a stretch in there where it was pretty rough and there was only one way out of it.
“That’s to just keep putting in the work, keep kicking. I’ve learned it’s a long season, 17 weeks. One game doesn’t define you, whether it’s good or whether it’s bad.”
