Rams beat 49ers takeaways: Kyren Williams’ running is always key and defense steps up

Running back Kyren Williams rushed for 108 yards in 29 carries, matching the career high for carries he set four days earlier in a 44-42 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

“For him to have 58 carries over the last four days is really impressive,” coach Sean McVay said. “We’ll look forward to getting him healthy, rested and recovered.”

Williams said he felt good.

“I feel like that talks to a lot about who we are as an offense, and what Coach McVay believes in and trusts us as a unit to get that done,” Williams said, adding, “To run the ball 29 times, stay consistent while we’re doing it, and calling on it when we needed it, that just talks about the work we’ve been putting in the last three or four weeks.”

Williams, a third-year pro, said he has adopted a regimen to help him weather the season. It includes two massages and three weightlifting sessions each week along with supplemental post-practice exercises for his ankles and feet.

“I can feel the difference between how my body responds week in and week out,” he said.

Williams has rushed for more than 100 yards in a game three times this season. He has rushed for 1,121 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also has two touchdown receptions.