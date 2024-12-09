Cobie Durant’s lung bruise could force newest Ram into lineup against 49ers

The Bills’ Curtis Samuel (1) is tackled by Rams Cobie Durant, left, who suffered a lung bruise, and Christian Rozeboom.

The Rams’ decision last week to claim cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr., a 2023 first-round draft pick, off waivers from the Washington Commanders could pay an immediate dividend.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that cornerback Cobie Durant suffered a lung bruise during the Rams’ victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and that his status for Thursday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers is to be determined.

Durant, a third-year pro, began the season playing in the slot but was moved to the outside opposite Darious Williams after Tre’Davious White struggled. On Sunday, Durant made one tackle and defended a pass in the 44-42 victory over the Bills that improved the Rams’ record to 7-6.

Veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon has starting experience but his role has been limited since the Rams re-signed him in September. He did not play against the New Orleans Saints and played only six snaps against the Bills.

New Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. could see playing time against the 49ers on Thursday. (Chris Szagola / Associated Press)

Forbes, the 16th player chosen in the 2023 draft, was inactive against the Bills because he was still acclimating to the Rams’ system but McVay said Durant’s situation “could definitely impact Emmanuel Forbes and some of the things we do.”

As a rookie, Forbes started six games and intercepted one pass. This season, he played six games and intercepted one pass.

Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson suffered a shoulder sprain against the Bills but returned to the game.

“The hope is that it shouldn’t affect his status,” for Thursday’s game, McVay said.