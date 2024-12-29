Advertisement
Rams

Rams’ takeaways on win over Cardinals: Defensive backs keep making clutch plays

Rams coach Sean McVay celebrates a play against the Cardinals with a fist pump.
Rams coach Sean McVay was excited about a fifth consecutive victory.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
The Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 13-9, on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.

What we learned from a victory that improved the Rams’ record to 10-6:

2

Ahkello Witherspoon keeps making plays

The Rams' Ahkello Witherspoon (4) runs up the sideline in celebration after his interception against the Cardinals.
Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) runs up the sideline in celebration after his game-clinching interception against the Cardinals.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

After playing for the Rams in 2023, veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was an unsigned free agent at the start of the season.

In September, with Tre’Davious White struggling and Darious Williams rehabilitating a hamstring injury, the Rams signed Witherspoon to the practice squad. Witherspoon played well recently in victories over the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets, and he made his biggest play of the season when he intercepted a deflected pass against the Cardinals with 37 seconds left.

It was Witherspoon’s first interception this season and 12th of his career.

“Nothing new for me,” he said. “It’s just eight years of being on the job, honestly, that’s really all it is. ... I just stay consistent, and when the time comes, I’m confident.”

Witherspoon acknowledged he was unsure what might happen when the officials waited for replay to confirm that the ball did not hit the ground before he had control.

“I thought I stuck it — you saw from my celebration,” he said. “But once I saw that replay, any time that ball hits the ground, you never know.”

3

Kamren Kinchens continues to come through in clutch

Rams cornerback Kamren Kitchens intercepts a pass intended for the Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rams cornerback Kamren Kitchens intercepts a pass intended for the Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rookie safety Kamren Kinchens appeared to seal the victory when he intercepted a pass with about three minutes left.

Kinchens has four interceptions — he picked off two against the Seattle Seahawks and returned one for a touchdown — and also has forced a fumble.

Kinchens said he suffered a mild stinger Saturday but felt fine. He also said he would watch games Sunday to monitor whether the Rams clinch the NFC West by virtue of the “strength of victory” tiebreaker.

“I watch games, especially now it puts a little more on it,” he said. “If it starts going the way I don’t think it should, I’m going to turn it off.”

4

Matthew Stafford improved December success with Rams

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford sets to throw against the Cardinals.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford says he could have played better against the Cardinals.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 17 of 32 passes for 189 yards and improved his record to 13-1 in December games with the Rams.

The 16th-year pro is 191 yards shy of reaching 60,000, a feat achieved by only nine quarterbacks. Stafford has passed for 20 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Since they scored 44 points against the Buffalo Bills, however, the Rams managed only 12 points without a touchdown against the 49ers, 19 points against the Jets and 13 against the Cardinals.

“I’m the guy that touches the ball every single play, so I can do a whole lot better job of making plays and giving guys the opportunity to make plays,” Stafford said.

5

Puka Nacua makes a difference

Rams receiver Puka Nacua runs after making a catch against the Cardinals.
The Rams’ Puka Nacua had 10 catches for 129 yards against the Cardinals.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

When the Cardinals routed the Rams 41-10 in Week 2, L.A. did not have receiver Puka Nacua, who suffered a knee injury in the opener against the Detroit Lions. Nacua was back in the lineup Saturday and caught 10 passes for 129 yards.

Last season Nacua caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. In 11 games this season Nacua has 79 catches for 990 yards and three touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp, who suffered an ankle injury in the first game against the Cardinals, had one catch for 29 yards Saturday.

6

Defensive line comes through

Rams Michael Hoecht (97), Kobie Turner (91) and Braden Fiske (55) celebrate a sack of the Cardinals' Kyler Murray.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

In the first game against the Cardinals, the Rams sacked quarterback Kyler Murray once. On Saturday, Braden Fiske sacked Murray twice, and Byron Young and Kobie Turner each sacked him once.

Fiske and Turner are tied for the team lead with eight sacks. Young has seven.

7

Special teams contributes with key plays

Outside linebacker Michael Hoecht blocked an extra-point attempt in the third quarter that prevented the Cardinals from pulling within three points.

With the Rams’ offense struggling, punter Ethan Evans put two kicks inside the five-yard line and two others inside the 20.

Kicker Joshua Karty made field goals from 53 and 25 yards.
Rams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

