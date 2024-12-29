Rams’ takeaways on win over Cardinals: Defensive backs keep making clutch plays

Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) runs up the sideline in celebration after his game-clinching interception against the Cardinals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

After playing for the Rams in 2023, veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was an unsigned free agent at the start of the season.

In September, with Tre’Davious White struggling and Darious Williams rehabilitating a hamstring injury, the Rams signed Witherspoon to the practice squad. Witherspoon played well recently in victories over the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets, and he made his biggest play of the season when he intercepted a deflected pass against the Cardinals with 37 seconds left.

It was Witherspoon’s first interception this season and 12th of his career.

“Nothing new for me,” he said. “It’s just eight years of being on the job, honestly, that’s really all it is. ... I just stay consistent, and when the time comes, I’m confident.”

Witherspoon acknowledged he was unsure what might happen when the officials waited for replay to confirm that the ball did not hit the ground before he had control.

“I thought I stuck it — you saw from my celebration,” he said. “But once I saw that replay, any time that ball hits the ground, you never know.”