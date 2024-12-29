Rams’ takeaways on win over Cardinals: Defensive backs keep making clutch plays

Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
The Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 13-9, on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.
What we learned from a victory that improved the Rams’ record to 10-6:
After playing for the Rams in 2023, veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was an unsigned free agent at the start of the season.
In September, with Tre’Davious White struggling and Darious Williams rehabilitating a hamstring injury, the Rams signed Witherspoon to the practice squad. Witherspoon played well recently in victories over the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets, and he made his biggest play of the season when he intercepted a deflected pass against the Cardinals with 37 seconds left.
It was Witherspoon’s first interception this season and 12th of his career.
The Rams’ Ahkello Witherspoon intercepted a pass thrown toward the end zone with 37 seconds to go to preserve a 13-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
“Nothing new for me,” he said. “It’s just eight years of being on the job, honestly, that’s really all it is. ... I just stay consistent, and when the time comes, I’m confident.”
Witherspoon acknowledged he was unsure what might happen when the officials waited for replay to confirm that the ball did not hit the ground before he had control.
“I thought I stuck it — you saw from my celebration,” he said. “But once I saw that replay, any time that ball hits the ground, you never know.”
Rookie safety Kamren Kinchens appeared to seal the victory when he intercepted a pass with about three minutes left.
Kinchens has four interceptions — he picked off two against the Seattle Seahawks and returned one for a touchdown — and also has forced a fumble.
Kinchens said he suffered a mild stinger Saturday but felt fine. He also said he would watch games Sunday to monitor whether the Rams clinch the NFC West by virtue of the “strength of victory” tiebreaker.
“I watch games, especially now it puts a little more on it,” he said. “If it starts going the way I don’t think it should, I’m going to turn it off.”
Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 17 of 32 passes for 189 yards and improved his record to 13-1 in December games with the Rams.
The 16th-year pro is 191 yards shy of reaching 60,000, a feat achieved by only nine quarterbacks. Stafford has passed for 20 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
Since they scored 44 points against the Buffalo Bills, however, the Rams managed only 12 points without a touchdown against the 49ers, 19 points against the Jets and 13 against the Cardinals.
“I’m the guy that touches the ball every single play, so I can do a whole lot better job of making plays and giving guys the opportunity to make plays,” Stafford said.
When the Cardinals routed the Rams 41-10 in Week 2, L.A. did not have receiver Puka Nacua, who suffered a knee injury in the opener against the Detroit Lions. Nacua was back in the lineup Saturday and caught 10 passes for 129 yards.
Last season Nacua caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. In 11 games this season Nacua has 79 catches for 990 yards and three touchdowns.
Cooper Kupp, who suffered an ankle injury in the first game against the Cardinals, had one catch for 29 yards Saturday.
In the first game against the Cardinals, the Rams sacked quarterback Kyler Murray once. On Saturday, Braden Fiske sacked Murray twice, and Byron Young and Kobie Turner each sacked him once.
Fiske and Turner are tied for the team lead with eight sacks. Young has seven.
Outside linebacker Michael Hoecht blocked an extra-point attempt in the third quarter that prevented the Cardinals from pulling within three points.
With the Rams’ offense struggling, punter Ethan Evans put two kicks inside the five-yard line and two others inside the 20.
Kicker Joshua Karty made field goals from 53 and 25 yards.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.