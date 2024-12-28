Rams hold on to defeat Cardinals and move closer to NFC West crown

The Rams’ Braden Fiske records one of his two first-half sacks of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Hold on a minute.

Actually, make that at least 24 hours. Maybe even 48.

After 16 games it’s now hurry-up-and-wait for the Rams, who moved closer to clinching the NFC West title on Saturday with a 13-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in front of 73,051 at SoFi Stadium.

Kyren Williams rushed for a touchdown, Puka Nacua amassed 129 yards receiving and safety Kamren Kinchens and veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon had fourth-quarter interceptions as the Rams extended their winning streak to five games and improved to 10-6.

On a night when the 1990s band Sublime performed at halftime, the Rams’ performance was anything but sublime. Still, it was enough to set up a long weekend of watching and waiting to determine whether the season finale against the Seattle Seahawks (9-7) will mean anything for either team’s playoff hopes.

The victory over the Cardinals positioned the Rams to clinch the division before that game at SoFi Stadium is played on Saturday or Sunday. The NFL will announce the Week 18 schedule after the completion of Week 17.

The Rams, seeking a playoff berth for the sixth time in coach Sean McVay’s eight seasons, need help from other teams to secure the NFL’s “strength of victory” tiebreaker that would make next weekend’s result against the Seahawks moot.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles for a first down against the Cardinals in the first half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

On Saturday, the Cincinnati Bengals did their part by defeating the Denver Broncos in overtime. Now the Rams must wait to see if three of five teams — the Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and if need be the San Francisco 49ers on Monday — can win and enable McVay to rest starters for the playoffs.

The Rams went into Saturday’s game aiming to avenge the Cardinals’ 41-10 Week 2 rout in Arizona.

After not scoring a touchdown in the rain during a victory over the 49ers in Santa Clara, and doing just enough to defeat the New York Jets in frigid New Jersey, the conditions seemed perfect for a breakout performance.

In the first game against the Cardinals, the Rams were missing several starters because of injuries and lost more during the loss. This time they were near full strength

Plus, for once they even had a home stadium devoid of boisterous opposing fans. Yet, it was still a struggle to win for the ninth time in 11 games.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 17 of 32 passes for 189 yards. Nacua caught 10 passes for 129 yards.

Braden Fiske sacked Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray twice, and Kobie Turner and Byron Young each sacked him once.

Murray completed 33 of 48 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for 32 yards in four carries. Tight end Trey McBride caught 12 passes for 123 yards, including one for a touchdown.

The Rams led 10-0 at halftime on Williams’ one-yard touchdown run and Joshua Karty’s 53-yard field goal.

Murray’s short touchdown pass to McBride midway through the third quarter cut the margin, but Rams linebacker Michael Hoecht blocked the extra-point attempt.

The Cardinals pulled within a point with a field goal early in the fourth quarter, but Karty’ 25-yard field goal with less than 7 minutes remaining increased the lead to 13-9.

The Cardinals last threat seemingly ended with about 3 minutes left when Kinchens intercepted a long pass intended for Marvin Harrison Jr. After the Rams were forced to punt, however, the Cardinals got the ball with a little more than two minutes left.

Murray directed a drive to the five-yard line but his pass to McBride tipped off the tight end’s helmet and was intercepted by Witherspoon.