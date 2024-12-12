Unlike last Rams-49ers meeting, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are hands on

They were two moments seemingly frozen in time, balletic catches by Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp that not only indicated the Rams offense could finally produce consistently but also could do it with panache.

In Sunday’s victory over the Buffalo Bills, Nacua made a full-extension, toe-tap catch on the sideline that should be framed as artwork. Kupp’s leaping acrobatic touchdown catch harked to the veteran’s historic 2021 season.

It was not the first time the two receivers showed they were past injuries that sidelined them early this season. In a mid-November victory over the New England Patriots, both amassed more than 100 yards receiving.

But this was different.

Nacua and Kupp both displayed the flair of masters performing at the top of their games, and it could not come at a better time for coach Sean McVay and the Rams.

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp catches a touchdown pass in front of Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

On Thursday night, the Rams play the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, the first of three games against NFC West opponents remaining on the Rams’ schedule.

The Seattle Seahawks (8-5) lead the division. The Rams (7-6) are in second place, with the Arizona Cardinals (6-7) and 49ers (6-7) close behind.

The Rams play the 49ers, at the New York Jets, and then finish the season at home against the Cardinals and Seahawks. If the Rams sweep their division opponents, they will be assured a playoff spot for the sixth time in McVay’s eight seasons.

The Rams are only four days removed from their 44-42 victory over the Bills. The 49ers, coached by McVay’s mentor-turned-nemesis Kyle Shanahan, are coming off a 38-13 victory over the Chicago Bears.

“It’s a great challenge,” McVay said. “They know us. We know them.”

On Sept. 22 at SoFi Stadium, the Rams defeated the 49ers, 27-24, without Nacua or Kupp.

Nacua was on injured reserve after aggravating a right knee injury in a season-opening defeat at Detroit. He was sidelined for five games.

In a Week 2 rout at Arizona, Kupp suffered an ankle injury that forced him to sit out four games.

After the duo returned, the Rams offense showed signs of life.

The victory at New England evened the Rams’ record to 5-5. After a loss to the powerful Philadelphia Eagles, victories over the New Orleans Saints and the Bills put the Rams over .500 for the first time and positioned them for a playoff push.

Nacua, who set NFL rookie receiving records in 2023, has 54 catches for 708 yards and three touchdowns. Against the Bills, he caught 12 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Kupp, an eighth-year pro who was the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year, has 63 catches for 657 yards and six for touchdowns. Against the Bills, he caught five passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

“Kupp’s been one of the best here over however long he’s been playing,” Shanahan told Bay Area reporters this week. “And Puka showed last year he’s one of the best and he’s continued to prove that this year.”

Nacua made his sideline catch against the Bills in the second quarter, snagging a perfectly placed pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Rams receiver Puka Nacua (17) celebrates his rushing touchdown against the Bills with Cooper Kupp. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

“First thing I told Coop was, ‘I was like, man, I was a little horny in my route,’” Nacua said. “I cut a little bit early. I was like, man, I felt in the timing, I was like, I’m ready to break open.’”

Horny?

“Just super excited,” Nacua said, laughing. “Man, I was ready to get the ball.”

Rams receivers coach Eric Yarber instructs players not to look at their feet when approaching the sideline, Nacua said.

“I just felt like the ball track, and as soon as I put my hand up, it almost stuck to my hand,” Nacua said. “I was like, ‘Oh, the first job is done and now it’s time to focus on the second job.’ It all worked out.”

Midway through the third quarter, Kupp set up a touchdown with a 37-yard reception. On the next possession, he leaped to grab a pass and used his thigh to secure his touchdown catch.

“I surely would love to put every single one of them right on their chin and let them do it,” Stafford said of placing passes. “As great of a catch as there might be in a certain instance, sometimes it’s right where I’m trying to put it. The one to Cooper for a touchdown, I wanted to throw that ball up, let him go use his body and do all those kinds of things.”

In the 2023 regular-season finale at Levi’s Stadium, McVay rested most starters. But Nacua played and established NFL rookie records for catches and yards receiving in a season.

“I think of the special moments I was able to share with my mom out there on that football field and what that meant to me in my football journey,” he said, adding, “I’m going to be super excited for whatever comes on Thursday.”

Because of injuries the last few seasons and McVay’s decision to rest most starters in last season’s finale, Kupp has not played against the 49ers since Oct. 20, 2022.

So, he also is looking forward to Thursday night.

“You love competing against this team,” Kupp said. “A lot of players are up there that I’ve competed against for a long time. ... It seems like it’s always been physical games and those get you excited when you go against these teams that are going to bring it every snap.”