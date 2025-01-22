Rams offseason: A look at what the team needs to address

Quarterback Matthew Stafford’s future with the Rams might be uncertain. That is definitely the case for star receiver Cooper Kupp, a pillar for all of Sean McVay’s eight seasons as the team’s coach.

So it won’t be an anxiety-free offseason for McVay and general manager Les Snead as the Rams attempt to improve a team that advanced to the NFC divisional round before it was eliminated by the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the 2024 offseason, the Rams committed more than $65 million to fortify the offensive line, and then focused on defense with their first- and second-round draft picks.

Most of the decisions paid off.

Offensive guard Kevin Dotson re-signed and proved he was worth every penny. Injury-plagued offensive lineman Jonah Jackson, who was signed as a free agent, not so much.

First-round draft pick Jared Verse is favored to win NFL defensive rookie of the year, and second-round pick Braden Fiske would be in the conversation if not for Verse’s dynamic performance. The Rams also got outstanding contributions from other members of the 2023 and 2024 draft classes.

The Rams aim to play in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara in February 2026.

Here are five issues they must address this offseason: