Rams offseason: A look at what the team needs to address

Quarterback Matthew Stafford’s future with the Rams might be uncertain. That is definitely the case for star receiver Cooper Kupp, a pillar for all of Sean McVay’s eight seasons as the team’s coach.
So it won’t be an anxiety-free offseason for McVay and general manager Les Snead as the Rams attempt to improve a team that advanced to the NFC divisional round before it was eliminated by the Philadelphia Eagles.
In the 2024 offseason, the Rams committed more than $65 million to fortify the offensive line, and then focused on defense with their first- and second-round draft picks.
Most of the decisions paid off.
Offensive guard Kevin Dotson re-signed and proved he was worth every penny. Injury-plagued offensive lineman Jonah Jackson, who was signed as a free agent, not so much.
First-round draft pick Jared Verse is favored to win NFL defensive rookie of the year, and second-round pick Braden Fiske would be in the conversation if not for Verse’s dynamic performance. The Rams also got outstanding contributions from other members of the 2023 and 2024 draft classes.
The Rams aim to play in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara in February 2026.
Here are five issues they must address this offseason:
Stafford has played 16 seasons — four with the Rams — and will turn 37 in a few weeks.
The Super Bowl-champion quarterback continues to move up the NFL’s all-time passing lists, has displayed no discernible drop-off in his elite skills and has never hinted publicly that he was ready to retire.
But Stafford and his representatives have watched the quarterback market escalate since 2022, when he signed an extension that runs through 2026.
During last year’s draft, Stafford’s demand for a contract adjustment came to light in what appeared to be a strategic leak. Stafford participated in offseason workouts but he was never made available to reporters. On the eve of training camp, with the apparent possibility that Stafford might not report, the Rams bent on some level to his demands. They fronted him $5 million that was scheduled to be paid in 2025.
Next season, Stafford is due to earn $23 million in salary, though only $4 million is guaranteed, according to Overthecap.com. He is scheduled to carry a salary-cap number of $49.7 million, according to the website.
So what will the Rams do when Stafford’s agents come calling again?
Backup Jimmy Garoppolo is a free agent. As much as McVay has said he admires Garoppolo and the veteran’s resume, Garoppolo does not possess the next-level command of McVay’s offense, the arm talent or the late-game savvy that Stafford has demonstrated throughout his career.
This year’s draft does not have marquee quarterback talent a la 2016, when Snead took a giant swing and traded up 14 spots to select Jared Goff with the No. 1 overall pick.
So it is never out of the realm of possibility for Snead to pull off a blockbuster trade. See: Rams trade Goff and two first-round picks to Detroit for Stafford. And you can be certain that Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and other contending teams in search of a quarterback would love to add Stafford.
If McVay desires a new-era quarterback with dual-threat skills, he might have to wait awhile.
For at least one more season, Stafford gives the Rams the best chance to win.
After they started the season 1-4, the Rams pondered trading Kupp.
Unless the eight-year veteran agrees to adjust his contract, they will do so again.
Kupp, who will be 32 next season, is due to earn $12.5 million with a salary-cap number of $29.8 million, according to Overthecap.com. Only $5 million of his salary is guaranteed, according to the website.
Receiver Puka Nacua’s production in his first two seasons has put him on track for a huge extension before the 2026 season, and Jordan Whittington showed as a rookie that he has potential to start.
Veteran Demarcus Robinson, who caught a career-high seven touchdown passes, will be a free agent. Tutu Atwell also is expected to become a free agent.
Williams rushed for a career-best 1,299 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. It was the second consecutive season he eclipsed 1,100 yards rushing.
Just as notable, Williams did not miss a game because of injury.
Williams, however, lost fumbles in several critical situations, including last Sunday’s defeat by the Eagles.
The 2022 fifth-round draft pick is entering the final year of his contract, and his salary will jump from $985,000 to $5.2 million, according to Overthecap.com.
In the 2024 draft, the Rams selected Blake Corum in the third round, ostensibly to succeed Williams in a sport that in recent years has viewed most running backs as expendable.
Corum performed well in his limited opportunities before he suffered a broken forearm in the regular-season finale. The former Michigan star appears on track to supplant Williams if the Rams do not extend his contract before or during the upcoming season.
Left tackle Alaric Jackson is a pending free agent, but the Rams are not apt to offer him an elite-level contract. Swing tackle Joe Noteboom also is a free agent.
Veteran right tackle Rob Havenstein is due to earn $6.5 million and carry a salary-cap number of $11.4 million in the final year of his contract, according to Overthecap.com.
Warren McClendon Jr., entering his third season, has not emerged as a potential starter on either side of the line so the Rams could actively seek tackle depth in free agency, and they will almost certainly make the position a priority in the draft.
On the defensive side, Bobby Brown III is a pending free agent. While his statistical production does not match that of Fiske or Kobie Turner, he was a valuable member of the front, and he is only 24 years old.
The Rams have the No. 26 pick in the draft.
If Snead keeps the pick or trades up to select a player, it would mark the first time since 2015 and 2016 — when they chose running back Todd Gurley 10th and Goff first, respectively — that the Rams choose a player in the first round two years in a row.
The Rams will be in the market for offensive tackles, cornerbacks and receivers, among other positions.
The Rams have drafted well the last two years.
The 2023 class included Nacua, Turner, offensive lineman Steve Avila, edge rusher Byron Young, punter Ethan Evans, tight end Davis Allen, defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson and outside linebacker Nick Hampton.
The 2024 class included Verse, Fiske, Corum, Whittington, safety Kamren Kinchens, center Beaux Limmer, kicker Joshua Karty, defensive lineman Tyler Davis and outside linebacker Brennan Jackson.
Verse was voted NFL defensive rookie of the year by the Pro Football Writers of America. He is the second Rams player to win the award, joining 2014 winner Aaron Donald. Verse, Fiske and Whittington were voted to the all-rookie team. … The Rams signed 13 players to reserve/future contracts: offensive lineman AJ Arcuri; receivers Quintez Cephus and Drake Stoops; inside linebackers Tony Fields II and Elias Neal; cornerbacks A.J. Green, Cam Lampkin, Charles Woods and Shaun Jolly; defensive tackles Jack Heflin and David Olajiga; safety Tanner Ingle; and outside linebacker Keir Thomas.
