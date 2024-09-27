Some Bears fans will be rooting for Rams rookie Braden Fiske

Rams defensive lineman Braden Fiske will have some Bears fans rooting for him Sunday.

Braden Fiske remembers the Chicago Bears’ last trip to the Super Bowl.

Fiske, a Rams rookie defensive lineman, grew up in Michigan City, Ind., about an hour by car from Soldier Field in Chicago.

With family members and friends rooting for the Bears, the then-7-year-old Fiske was enamored by the Indianapolis Colts, who defeated the Bears in Super Bowl XLI in Miami to cap the 2006 season.

“I grew up in the Peyton Manning era,” Fiske said, adding. “I have family down in Indianapolis, and I grew up loving that defense. [Retired All-Pro safety] Bob Sanders is still one of my favorite players.”

Fiske is looking forward to one day playing against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, but he also is excited to compete for the first time as a pro against the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday.

At least 25 family members and friends are expected to attend the game, Fiske said.

They will be rooting for Fiske, but he acknowledged that allegiances only go so far.

“That’s Bears country,” he said.

Fiske, 24, has made an immediate impact for a Rams defense that made several key stops late in a 27-24 comeback victory last week over the San Francisco 49ers.

Fiske made two tackles. He also recovered a fumble for the second time in two games.

“He knows how to be a pro as a rookie and that’s rare,” Rams defensive line coach Giff Smith said.

It might be difficult for the Rams’ Braden Fiske to find Chicago Bears fans rooting for him, but a few will be there. (Kamil Krzaczynski / Associated Press)

Fiske, however, is still acclimating to the NFL, and the challenge of wrapping up quarterbacks far more elusive and seasoned than college players. The Rams struggled to contain Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals and Brock Purdy of the 49ers.

“He’s learning that, and he’ll continue to grow,” Smith said, “and he’ll start to be able to close out those rushes.”

Fiske began his college career at Western Michigan and transferred to Florida State for his final college season. Fiske teamed with edge rusher Jared Verse for the Seminoles, and came on during the second half of the season. His draft stock continued to climb during Senior Bowl practices.

After the Rams selected Verse with the 19th pick in the first round of the draft, they traded up 13 spots to select Fiske in the second with the 39th overall pick.

Rams coach Sean McVay opts not to play projected starters or significant players during preseason games, so Fiske’s first snaps as a pro came as a starter in the opener against the Detroit Lions on “Sunday Night Football.”

“I’ve gotten to see some big stages and to go against some good quarterbacks and a variety of offensive linemen,” Fiske said. “It’s been a good adjustment so far. I think the biggest thing right now is learning and trying to absorb everything.”

Rams tackle Kobie Turner is coming off a rookie season during which he recorded eight sacks and was a finalist for defensive rookie of the year.

Turner said he benefited from beginning the season with limited responsibility and then working into a more significant role.

Fiske has started from the outset.

“The coaches and we all kind of put a lot on his plate,” Turner said of Fiske’s role in multiple personnel packages. “To be able to play all of that from the jump is a lot to process, just coming into the league and having nerves and all things like that.

“I’m just looking forward to kind of continuing to see him grow and mature as he starts to see the game and the game starts to slow down a little bit.”

All part of the process, Fiske said.

“You really find out on Sundays who you are as a player, what you need to work on and what kind of separates the best from the guys that may not be there yet,” he said.