Reflecting on Kobe Bryant’s death one year later

On January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser, and the helicopter’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA. On the one-year anniversary, Los Angeles Times sports reporters Dan Woike and Broderick Turner reflect on how the Lakers, Los Angeles, and themselves have processed the tragedy.