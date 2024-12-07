Advertisement
Live MLS Cup final

Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls in MLS Cup final: Live updates and how to watch

The Galaxy look to complete a remarkable turnaround season by winning what would be the franchise’s sixth MLS Cup title Saturday at 1 p.m. PST (Fox).

By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 
Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil controls the ball against the Seattle Sounders at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil.
(Etienne Laurent / Associated Press)
How will the Galaxy offset the loss of Riqui Puig in MLS Cup final?

Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig, left, controls the ball in front of Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry.
Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig, left, controls the ball in front of Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry during an MLS Cup first round playoff match in November.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter

In a team sport no player is irreplaceable. But for the Galaxy, Riqui Puig comes close.

Puig, the playmaker and leader of one of the most potent attacks in franchise history, will miss Saturday’s MLS Cup final with the New York Red Bulls at Dignity Health Sports Park after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in last weekend’s Western Conference final with Seattle. He will undergo surgery soon and is expected to be out until next summer at least.

And that leaves the Galaxy searching for a replacement for their most irreplaceable player.

Galaxy will lean on other stars, brace for the Red Bulls’ pressure in the MLS Cup final

Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljic buries his head in the arms of teamamtes after scoring a playoff game winner
The Galaxy must find a way to regroup without injured star Riqui Puig in the lineup for the MLS Cup final.
(Etienne Laurent / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter

The most impactful player in Saturday’s MLS Cup final won’t even be on the field at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Riqui Puig, the dynamic midfielder who makes the Galaxy’s offense go, has been limping around the team’s training sessions on crutches this week after tearing the ACL in his left knee in the Western Conference final. And his absence from the Galaxy lineup will change the way both teams approach the game.

For Galaxy coach Greg Vanney, it means having to find a replacement for the team’s most irreplaceable player. For the New York Red Bulls, Puig’s absence will influence the way they prepare for the game.

