Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls in MLS Cup final: Live updates and how to watch

How will the Galaxy offset the loss of Riqui Puig in MLS Cup final?
In a team sport no player is irreplaceable. But for the Galaxy, Riqui Puig comes close.
Puig, the playmaker and leader of one of the most potent attacks in franchise history, will miss Saturday’s MLS Cup final with the New York Red Bulls at Dignity Health Sports Park after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in last weekend’s Western Conference final with Seattle. He will undergo surgery soon and is expected to be out until next summer at least.
And that leaves the Galaxy searching for a replacement for their most irreplaceable player.
Galaxy will lean on other stars, brace for the Red Bulls’ pressure in the MLS Cup final
The most impactful player in Saturday’s MLS Cup final won’t even be on the field at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Riqui Puig, the dynamic midfielder who makes the Galaxy’s offense go, has been limping around the team’s training sessions on crutches this week after tearing the ACL in his left knee in the Western Conference final. And his absence from the Galaxy lineup will change the way both teams approach the game.
For Galaxy coach Greg Vanney, it means having to find a replacement for the team’s most irreplaceable player. For the New York Red Bulls, Puig’s absence will influence the way they prepare for the game.