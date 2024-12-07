Galaxy vs. New York Red Bulls in MLS Cup final: Live updates and how to watch

How will the Galaxy offset the loss of Riqui Puig in MLS Cup final?

Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig, left, controls the ball in front of Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry during an MLS Cup first round playoff match in November.

In a team sport no player is irreplaceable. But for the Galaxy, Riqui Puig comes close.

Puig, the playmaker and leader of one of the most potent attacks in franchise history, will miss Saturday’s MLS Cup final with the New York Red Bulls at Dignity Health Sports Park after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in last weekend’s Western Conference final with Seattle. He will undergo surgery soon and is expected to be out until next summer at least.

And that leaves the Galaxy searching for a replacement for their most irreplaceable player.