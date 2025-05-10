Galaxy extend MLS-record winless streak with 7-0 road loss to Red Bulls

The Red Bulls’ Cameron Harper celebrates with Dennis Gjengaar after scoring as Galaxy players look on at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday in Harrison, N.J.

Emil Forsberg had two goals and two assists, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting also scored two goals and the New York Red Bulls beat the Galaxy 7-0 on Saturday night to extend the defending MLS Cup champions’ winless skid.

The Galaxy (0-9-3) have gone an MLS-record 12 consecutive games without a win to start the season. Their last MLS win was a 2-1 victory over the Red Bulls on Dec. 7 to claim the 2024 MLS Cup title.

New York tied the club mark for goals in a game, set in 2016 against New York City FC.

Forsberg joined Antony De Avila (July 13, 1997) as the only players in Red Bulls history with multiple goals and assists in an MLS game.

The Galaxy played without stars Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec and coach Greg Vanney conceded little went right during the match.

Choupo-Moting opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a rolling shot from the right-center of the area that slipped inside the back post into the side-net. The 36-year-old in his first MLS season put away a feed from Forsberg to make it 3-0 in the 31st minute, his first multi-goal game for New York (5-4-3).

Omar Valencia played a ball ahead to Forsberg, who slipped behind the defense and beat goalkeeper John McCarthy one on one to give New York a 2-0 lead in the 16th. His free kick from 30 yards out slipped under the crossbar to make it 4-0 in the 50th minute.

Cameron Harper came on in the 67th and scored his first goal of the season in the 68th, Dennis Gjengaar made it 6-0 in the 88th minute and an own goal on LA’s Miki Yamane capped the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time.

“I don’t know if it’s an effort issue,” Vanney said. “At times when you give up goals like that, it can be a little bit of confidence, uncertainty. I thought we were reactive maybe at times where you try to adapt and play into a different structure and your decisions become different.”

Vanney went on to say the Galaxy would “try to get back to the things we do best and get healthy and get guys going and try to build upward. Let’s hope this is the rock-bottom part.”

Galaxy forward Christian Ramirez opened the news conference with a statement addressing the lopsided score.

“I want to apologize to the traveling supporters for today’s performance,” he said. “And just because we know they spent their hard-earned money to travel across country, and just it wasn’t good enough from us top to bottom.”