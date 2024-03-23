Dejan Joveljic ties an MLS record in Galaxy’s comeback win over Kansas City

Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljic, shown here celebrating a goal against Houston in October 2022, scored in a 3-2 win over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

Dejan Joveljic scored a goal to tie an MLS record and Marky Delgado scored the winner in the 80th minute as the Galaxy rallied for three second-half goals to beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2 on Saturday night.

Delgado, who leads the Galaxy (2-0-3) with four assists, scored when he got his foot on a crossing shot by Gabriel Pec, redirecting it from the right side of the six-yard box to the bottom right corner of the net.

Joveljic scored on a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner of the net in the 75th minute. Joveljic has scored a goal in each of the club’s first five games of the season, matching Columbus’ Brian McBride (1998) for the longest goal-scoring streak to start a season in league history. Riqui Puig had the assist on a nifty through ball.

Galaxy defender Eriq Zavaleta, making his first start of the season, scored in the 72nd minute to start the Galaxy’s comeback.

Sporting’s Nemanja Radoja’s shot from close range opened the scoring in the 34th minute. Dániel Sallói had the assist following a corner kick. William Agada made it 2-0 for Sporting (1-1-3) in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Jake Davis and Rémi Walter each had shots blocked in the 89th minute for Sporting.

The Galaxy will host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.