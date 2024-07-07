Gabriel Pec scores in 90th minute to lift Galaxy over Minnesota

Galaxy forward Gabriel Pec, shown here controlling the ball during a match against St. Louis City in March, scored twice in the Galaxy’ 2-1 win over Minnesota on Sunday.

Gabriel Pec scored two goals, the second in the final minute of regulation, and the Galaxy handed Minnesota United its sixth loss in a row with a 2-1 victory on Sunday night at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Galaxy (12-4-7) took a 1-0 lead when Pec scored in the 25th minute.

Minnesota United (8-9-5) didn’t pull even until Teemu Pukki scored in the 73rd minute for his third goal this season.

Pec’s winner in the 90th minute was his ninth goal of the season and came on a cross from substitute Maurico Cuevas, who deftly touched the ball over a Minnesota defender to create space for his pass.

Advertisement

Galaxy goaltender John McCarthy made six saves.

Rookie Alec Smir stopped two shots in his second straight start for Minnesota.

Minnesota has not won since beating Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on June 1.

The Galaxy leads the regular-season series 7-3-5, improving to 4-1-2 at home, though its only home loss this season came Thursday to LAFC at the Rose Bowl. The two clubs played to a 2-2 draw in Minnesota in mid-May.

The Galaxy will next play FC Dallas on the road Saturday.