Gabriel Pec scores twice, but Galaxy have to settle for draw with St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — João Klauss scored three goals, the last of which came in the fifth minute of stoppage time for St. Louis City on Saturday in a 3-3 tie with the Galaxy.
Goalkeeper Roman Bürki played a free kick from beyond midfield to the edge of the box where Timo Baumgartl flicked a header toward goal. Klauss ran onto the ball at the right edge of the 6-yard box and slipped a first-touch shot inside the back post for his first MLS hat trick.
St. Louis (3-9-6) has one win — a 2-1 victory over San José on May 31 — in its last 14 games.
Klauss gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute when he played a short pass to Marcel Hartel and darted toward goal as Hartel tapped it back to Klauss for a rolling finish from the edge of the 6-yard box.
Gabriel Pec scored his second goal of the season and his first since March 2 to tie it in the 41st minute. Pec put away a one-touch finish off a centering pass played by Marco Reus from the right side.
Célio Pompeu played an arcing one-touch ball ahead, off a Galaxy giveaway, down the right side to a streaking Klauss, who blasted a rising shot inside the near post and under the crossbar to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead in the 47th minute.
Matheus Nascimento scored his first MLS goal in the 21-year-old’s third career start to make it 2-2 in the 51st minute. John Nelson played a centering pass to Rues, who tapped back-heel pass from a few yards outside the area to Nascimento for a one-touch finish from near the penalty spot.
Pec gave the Galaxy a 3-2 lead in the 87th minute when he stole a misplayed back pass from St. Louis and then cut back to evade Bürki, who had charged off his line, before casually rolling a shot into a wide-open net.
The Galaxy (1-12-5), the defending MLS Cup champions, beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 last time out and to snap the longest winless streak to begin a season in MLS history at 16 games.
St. Louis, which beat the Galaxy 3-0 on March 9, is unbeaten in four straight against L.A.
