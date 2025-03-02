Galaxy surrender late goal to Whitecaps and fall to 0-2

The Galaxy’s Gabriel Pec, right, is congratulated by teammate Edwin Cerrillo after scoring the team’s first goal of the season, against the Whitecaps, on Sunday afternoon at BC Place Stadium.

Defender Sam Adekugbe scored early, Brian White scored late and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Galaxy 2-1 on Sunday, handing the defending MLS Cup champions a second straight defeat to begin the season.

Following the lead of some Canadian fans at hockey and basketball games, many fans booed during “The Star-Spangled Banner” in reaction to President Donald Trump’s planned tariffs and repeated remarks about making the country the 51st state.

Adekugbe scored unassisted in the third minute to give the Whitecaps (2-0-0) the lead. It was his second goal of the season and his third in 44 appearances with the club.

Advertisement

The Galaxy pulled even in the 39th minute when Gabriel Pec used assists from Miguel Berry and 21-year-old rookie midfielder Elijah Wynder to score L.A.’s first goal of the season. Pec had 16 goals and 14 assists as a rookie last season in the championship run. The Galaxy lost 2-0 to San Diego FC — an expansion team — in their home opener.

White’s winner came in the 87th minute when he used his head to score off a long pass from Pedro Vite. It was the first goal for White, who is coming off back-to-back 15-goal seasons. Vite’s assist was his first of the season and the ninth of his career.

Yohei Takaoka finished with one save for the Whitecaps.

Novak Micovic saved two shots in his sixth career start for the Galaxy.

Vancouver rolled to a 4-1 road victory over the Portland Timbers last week in the debut of head coach Jesper Sorensen. Newcomer Jayden Nelson stole the show in the match when he joined Alphonso Davis (2018) as the only Whitecaps to have a goal and three assists. He was the fourth player in club history with four goal contributions in a single match.

The Galaxy return home to play St. Louis City on Sunday.