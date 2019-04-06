Abby Wambach continues to lead women on a winning path in busy retirement

The epiphany for Wambach came during the 2016 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where she shared the Icon Award with football’s Peyton Manning and basketball’s Kobe Bryant. As the three walked off the stage it occurred to Wambach they were headed toward different retirements: The two men were financially secure, but Wambach, who had trained just as hard, accomplished just as much and sacrificed equally during her 15-year international career, still had to struggle to pay her bills.