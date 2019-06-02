Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool break through for Champions League title

With the early lead, Liverpool ceded possession to defend. Though Tottenham had the ball 60% of the time, they couldn’t get it past Alisson, who faced eight shots on target. Origi, one of the heroes of the Salah-less semifinal win over Barcelona, then came off the bench to score an insurance goal in the 87th minute, clinching a sixth European title for Liverpool and giving the Reds twice as many as any other English team.