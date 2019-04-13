Galaxy and LAFC will share more than hot streaks going into Saturday

The Galaxy (4-1-0), who expect a crowd of more than 25,000 for their game with the Philadelphia Union, are unbeaten at home and off to their best start since 2010 behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has four goals and an assist. Against a Philadelphia team that has won three straight they will be searching for a complement to Ibrahimovic, who missed two games with a heel injury yet has had a hand in more than half the team’s goals.