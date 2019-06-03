Kathryn Nesbitt’s ambition and talent have forged her path to Women’s World Cup

“The best officials should be chosen for the best matches,” argued Nesbitt, 30, who worked the 2016 U-17 Women’s World Cup, the 2018 U-20 World Cup and, in 2017, became the first woman to officiate an MLS playoff game. “If women are proving to be the best officials then at some point it would be good that we can have not this diversity between the leagues but just to have the best officials.