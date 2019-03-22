LAFC gets its long-awaited rematch with Real Salt Lake, with a few twists

Both teams also will be short-handed. Unbeaten LAFC (2-0-1) is missing forward Christian Ramirez and midfielders Mark-Anthony Kaye and Peter-Lee Vassell because of international duty with the U.S., Canada and Jamaica, respectively. In addition, midfielder Lee Nguyen (hamstring) and Beitashour (concussion symptoms) did not travel to last Sunday’s game in New York, and designated player Andre Horta has not played this season because of right quadriceps strain.