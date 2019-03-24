Walker Zimmerman scores in stoppage time to lift LAFC over Real Salt Lake

The last time Nick Rimando visited Banc of California Stadium, the fans bought him a beer — several, in fact — bathing the Real Salt Lake goalkeeper with lager in frustration during the playoff loss that ended LAFC’s season.
The next day Rimando good-naturedly tweeted out the names of two local craft brews he would have preferred instead.
So Saturday afternoon five members of LAFC’s main supporter’s union showed up at Real Salt Lake’s downtown hotel and gave him two 16-ounce cans of beer and an apology.
With the good karma of its fans restored, LAFC took advantage of a late red card to beat Rimando and Real Salt Lake 2-1 before a sellout crowd of more than 22,000.
Walker Zimmerman scored the winning goal a minute into stoppage time and seven minutes after Real Salt Lake midfielder Justin Portillo, a second-half substitute, was sent off for clotheslining LAFC’s Diego Rossi as the two players raced up the right wing.
For LAFC the win, its second in stoppage time this season, not only avenged last year’s playoff result but it also moved the team past idle Seattle and into first place in the MLS Western Conference standings. It also made good the prediction of midfielder Latif Blessing, who last week promised an LAFC victory.
It didn’t seem like a particularly bold call at the time since the team Real Salt Lake fielded Saturday was far different from the one it used last year — or even last week. The visitors were missing six players (including four starters) to a combination of international duty and red-card suspensions.
Among the absentees was forward Albert Rusnak, who had both of Real Salt Lake’s goals through the season’s first three weeks.
LAFC was without three starters — midfielder Lee Nguyen (who is injured) and forward Christian Ramirez and midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, both of whom with their national teams.
That allowed coach Bob Bradley to give forward Adama Diomande and midfielder Andre Horta their first starts of the season.
But if the lineups gave the game the feel of a junior-varsity scrimmage, the play was passionate and physical, featuring more pushing and shoving than goals.
LAFC spent the first half hour trying to break down a swarming defense, with its best two chances coming on a Jordan Harvey volley from the center of the box that went just over the crossbar in the 27th minute and a bending free kick from Carlos Vela that nearly eluded Rimando at the near post two minutes later.
That opened the door for RSL to go in front in the 35th minute on a Damir Kreilach penalty kick, sent up when Blessing was called for a foul in the box.
The lead was short-lived though, with Rossi tying the game five minutes later.
And Blessing helped make it happen, sending a low pass forward for Diomande, who was charging into the box.
The ball was knocked away by Real Salt Lake ’s Donny Toia but it caromed directly into of the path of Rossi, who split two defenders and beat a diving Rimando with a left-footed shot just inside the left post for his second goal of the season. But that was all LAFC would get in a first half in which it enjoyed an 8-2 advantage in shots and controlled the ball nearly two-thirds of the time.
Those missed opportunities nearly proved costly five minutes into the second half when Sebastian Saucedo appeared to put the RSL in front but the goal was erased by an offside call that was confirmed on video review.
LAFC, frustrated all night, couldn’t take advantage of the reprieve, though, with Rimando coming up big on the team’s most dangerous chance by stepping in front of an Eduard Atuesta try just a few feet in front of the goal in the 73rd minute.